Jury convicts man of child molestation

PORT TOWNSEND — A Jefferson County jury found a Port Ludlow man guilty on two counts of first-degree child molestation following a multi-day trial.

George Joseph Golay, 51, was found guilty in Jefferson County Superior Court in a case that involved an 11-year-old, the Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney’s office said.

The jury also found that Golay abused a position of trust to facilitate the crimes, the prosecuting attorney’s office said.

Golay is being held without bail at the Jefferson County Jail until his sentencing hearing, which is set for 9 a.m. May 8 before Jefferson County Superior Court Judge Brandon Mack.

Each count carries a potential maximum sentence of life in prison and a $50,000 fine.

The trial began April 13 with two days of jury selection and three days of testimony, the prosecuting attorney’s office said.

“This case represents the kind of meticulous, victim-centered work that is essential in holding offenders accountable, especially in cases involving vulnerable children,” Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney James Kennedy stated in a news release. “Detective Brian Anderson demonstrated exceptional diligence and professionalism throughout a very complex investigation. Deputy Prosecutor Holly Graham’s commitment and skill in presenting this case ensured that the truth was clearly and powerfully conveyed to the jury.”

The case originated on July 16, 2024, when law enforcement was contacted regarding a suspected sexual assault involving a minor. The initial report came from individuals who had been in communication with the child’s mother, who expressed fear for her safety and that of her children.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies contacted the child’s mother at her Port Ludlow residence, and she reported her family had recently returned from a trip to Spokane, where unusual sleeping arrangements raised concerns.

Shortly after they returned home, the mother said Golay entered her daughter’s bedroom late at night. From an exterior vantage point, she witnessed behavior she described as inappropriate and concerning, including what appeared to be intimate physical contact between Golay and the child.

The mother documented portions of the incident on video and, after she witnessed similar behavior on a subsequent night, she contacted a friend for guidance.

Deputies helped the mother safely leave the residence with her children. At the time, the child had not disclosed abuse to authorities. A forensic interview and follow-up interviews were conducted to determine the scope of the alleged offenses.

Prosecutors charged Golay with two counts of first-degree child molestation on Jan. 13, 2025.

That April, Golay failed to appear for a scheduled court appearance after reportedly leaving the country and relocating to Thailand. A warrant was issued for his arrest. With assistance from federal authorities, including the FBI and the U.S. Department of State, Golay was located, arrested and returned to the United States to face charges.

Golay was charged with bail jumping following his return, and he pleaded guilty to that charge earlier this month.

“These cases are among the most difficult to prosecute because they often involve individuals who exploit positions of trust within families and take advantage of complicated personal dynamics,” Graham said. “The victim and her mother showed extraordinary bravery in coming forward and cooperating with the investigation under very challenging circumstances. Their courage made accountability possible.”