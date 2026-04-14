Port Ludlow Art League to host speakers

PORT LUDLOW — Eileen Sorg and Farren Moss will speak during a meeting of the Port Ludlow Art League at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

The league will meet at the Beach Club, 121 Marina View Drive, Port Ludlow.

Sorg, a professional artist known for her narrative drawings, has taught workshops on her mixed-media technique across the U.S. and Canada.

Sorg will talk about the Black Barn Fine Art Studio located in Kingston. The studio offers workshops that cover a wide range of disciplines and are taught by working artists. Her discussion will cover how the idea for the studio originated, what classes are offered, artist residencies and mentorships.

Moss is the oil painting guru at Black Barn. She will discuss her background and education as well as her oil mentorship courses at the studio.

The speakers will bring samples of work by other artists at Black Barn and will answer questions after their presentations.

Guests will be admitted for $5.

For more information, visit www.portludlowart.org.