YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day set for Saturday

SEQUIM — The Olympic Peninsula YMCA will host Healthy Kids Day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at all three of its locations.

The free annual celebration will feature games, prizes and interactive activities for the whole family.

“It is so important for kids to stay active over the summer, both physically and mentally,” said Sarah Scagliotti, the Y’s program executive of youth development. “At the Y, we believe in providing resources for families to create healthy habits, no matter the time of year. Healthy Kids Day is a fun, free community-wide event that encourages families to take advantage of all the great summer activities the Y has to offer.”

The YMCA operates branches at 302 S. Francis St., Port Angeles; 610 N. Fifth Ave., Sequim; and 1919 Blaine St., Port Townsend.

Non-members 18 and older must check in with a valid ID upon entry.

For more information, visit www.olympicpeninsulaymca.org.