Art demonstration set Thursday in Sequim

SEQUIM — Marilyn Hiestand will demonstrate her silk fabric painting technique at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Hiestand will speak during a meeting of the Olympic Peninsula Art Association at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 525 N. Fifth Ave., Sequim.

Hiestand, a member of the Blue Whole Gallery, is a painter who works in a variety of media.

“Silk is a great surface to paint on,” Hiestand said. “Its luminosity shows colors of great variety. When died or painted, it has the fluidity of movement that is beautiful. However, like watercolor, it’s very unpredictable!”

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