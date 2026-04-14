PORT ANGELES ROUGHRIDERS HALL OF FAME: Nine more PA legends to be inducted

PORT ANGELES — Another nine highly successful former Port Angeles High School athletes have been selected for induction into the 2026 PAHS Roughrider Hall of Fame, the Hall of Fame Committee announced last week.

“Some of these people probably could have gone in five years ago,” said HOF committee spokesman Bruce Skinner. “There’s just so many good people who are so close to each other.”

One change this year is six out of the nine inductees starred at Port Angeles High School in the 1990s and 2000s and more recent athletes are getting in to the hall. Many of the early classes heavily featured athletes from the 1950s and 1960s.

The inductees are led by former Roughriders star basketball player and current Peninsula College head coach Alison Crumb Rose. Others include father and son Dale and Mike Ridgway, former athletic director and longtime baseball coach Scott Brodhun, Rob DeCou, Julio Garcia, Erik Meyer, Barb Morrison McFall and Aaron Robinson.

They will be honored at the eighth annual Hall of Fame dinner, which will be held Aug. 15 at Civic Field. Tickets are available at www.pahshof.org or by calling 360-417-7144. Teams to be inducted will be announced in a few weeks.

A short bio on each of the inductees:

Scott Brodhun, baseball coach, athletic director

An all-league performer in high school, Brodhun went on to become an all-league selection at Lower Columbia CC and made the Evergreen All-Conference team while playing baseball at Western Washington University. In 1979 at WWU, he led the team in batting average, runs, hits, games and innings played, at bats, and stolen bases (17, which still stands as the school record).

After serving as the Parks and Recreation Director for the city of Port Angeles from 1984-2000, he went on to serve as Port Angeles High School athletic director from 2000-2007. As a coach, he had a cumulative record of 749-212-4 in 28 seasons. As the head baseball coach at Port Angeles for five seasons, he guided the Riders to five Olympic League championships and four trips to the state playoffs.

He also coached the Wilder baseball team for 23 seasons, winning 20 league championships, six state championships, one Pacific Northwest regional championship and one trip to the Babe Ruth World Series.

Alison Crumb Rose, basketball, 2003

An all-league performer in high school in both basketball and volleyball, she was also a district qualifier in tennis. After high school, she was a first-team all-conference performer at Peninsula College and a two-year captain and starter at Western Oregon. From there she went on to become one of the greatest coaches to ever come out of Port Angeles High School. Coaching at Peninsula College, she has 280 total wins and a 76 percent winning percentage.

She has won one NWAC championship and has appeared in two other NWAC championship games and six Final Fours. She has been named the NWAC coach of the year seven times.

Rob DeCou, track, wrestling, 2000

DeCou placed fifth in the state in wrestling, was a multi-event athlete in track and also competed in football and cross country. He competed in cross country, wrestling and track at Pacific University, and also for Athletes in Action, but he is most noted as an endurance athlete as an adult. In 2012, he completed the Leadville Trail 100-mile run in Colorado, and in 2016 completed the solo Race Across America, raising more than $20,000 for brain cancer research.

In 2017, he completed the Badwater 146-mile run from Badwater Basin, 282 feet below sea level in Death Valley to Whitney Portal at 8,375 feet of elevation, raising more than $700,000 with Rotary’s global campaign “End Polio Now.” In 2019 he swam across the Strait of Juan de Fuca, covering 31 miles in 17 hours, and in 2020, he completed Uberman, deemed the “World’s Toughest Ultra-Triathlon, raising over $55,000 to fight human trafficking and promoting other nonprofit causes.

Julio Garcia, wrestling, 2003

Garcia became Port Angeles High School’s first state wrestling champion his senior year in the 125-pound weight class. Competing at the 4A level, he finished the year at 39-1, his only loss being to a three-time 3A state champ. Following high school, he received a full scholarship to attend Portland State University, but his career came to an abrupt end due to an injury suffered from an accident.

Erik Meyer, track, cross country, 1994

An Olympic League champion in both cross country and track while in high school, Meyer went on to become a four-time All-American in cross country while competing at Western Washington University. Meyer was a four-time NAIA All-American in cross country and track, and in 1999 he was selected as WWU’s male scholar athlete of the year.

Barb Morrison McFall, Badminton, Tennis

Morrison was one of Port Angeles’ national badminton stars, winning eight junior national titles, two Pan Am junior first-place finishes and two collegiate athletic titles. In 1982, while attending Northern Illinois on a badminton scholarship, she won the 1982 AIAW national doubles championship, as Northern Illinois won the team title. She was inducted into the Northern Illinois Athletic Hall of Fame in 1987. In high school, she was the No. 1 singles player in tennis, finishing the season undefeated and winning the district title.

Dale Ridgway, swimming, 1969

Ridgway led the 1967 and 1968 Riders swim teams that finished second in the state as the team’s point leader. He was part of the Rider team that almost ended Wilson High School of Tacoma’s national record of 323 straight dual meet wins, losing by only three points, 49-46. He finished second in the state in the 100 freestyle and fourth in the 50 freestyle as a junior. As a sophomore, he was third in the 50 and 100 freestyle at the state meet. He was favored to win state during his senior year, but unfortunately sports were cancelled at Port Angeles High School in 1969 due to a levy failure. He is the father of fellow inductee Mike Ridgway and Jeff, a 2018 inductee.

Mike Ridgway, baseball, 2002

Ridgway compiled one of the most incredible pitching performances at Port Angeles High School in 2002. He gave up only one run the entire season, finishing with a phenomenal 0.21 ERA while striking out 121 batters. He also hit .328. He signed a letter of intent to the University of Washington and was drafted by the Arizona Diamondbacks, but opted to play for Tacoma Community College where he was an all NWAAC performer. As a sophomore, he posted a 6-1 record and a 1.10 ERA He transferred to Washington State University, where he slipped on ice in a freak accident that ended his career.

Aaron Robinson, 1992, track

Also an all-Olympic League tight end, Robinson won the state high jump championship with a leap of 6 feet, 8 inches. He went to become a decathlete at Pacific Lutheran University, where he finished seventh in the NAIA championships.