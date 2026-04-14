Jefferson public health heroes to be recognized

PORT TOWNSEND — Jefferson County Public Health has announced its 2026 Public Health Heroes in celebration of National Public Health Week.

The awards honor people and organizations, nominated by the public, whose contributions play a vital role in creating a healthier and more resilient community.

“Ready. Set. Action!” was the theme for National Public Health Week, April 6-12.

The Public Health Hero awards will be presented at 2:30 p.m. Thursday during a meeting of the Jefferson County Board of Health in the commissioners’ chambers at the Jefferson County Courthouse, 1820 Jefferson St., Port Townsend.

The following individuals and organizations were honored as public health heroes:

• Chimacum School-based Health Clinic.

• Friends of Public Health.

• Angela Gyurko.

• Jaime James.

• Jefferson County Trash Task Force.

• Mandi Johnson.

• Aleah Lawrence-Pine.

• Ron McElroy.

• Pinky Feria Mingo.

• Alicia Reynolds.

• Mike Reynolds.

• Scribbles Art Exploration.

For more information, visit www.jeffersoncounty publichealth.org or www.nphw.org.