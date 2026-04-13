Riders, pilots wanted for adaptive e-bike program

Sequim Wheelers has about 75 volunteers and seeks more to provide free adaptive bike rides for residents who are unable to ride a bicycle on their own. (Matthew Nash/Olympic Peninsula News Group)

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Sequim Wheelers has about 75 volunteers and seeks more to provide free adaptive bike rides for residents who are unable to ride a bicycle on their own. (Matthew Nash/Olympic Peninsula News Group)

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Sequim Wheelers volunteer Ron Baumgardner travels along the Olympic Discovery Trail last September with a student from Salish Coast Elementary School. Baumgardner and his wife Tanya joined the nonprofit last year. “Riding with the kids was my favorite day ever,” Ron said. (Ron Baumgardner)

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Sequim Wheelers volunteers, from left, Ron and Tanya Baumgardner and Tom Coonelly stand with three of the adaptive bikes in the nonprofit’s fleet. They and 70-plus other volunteers provide free rides to those who are unable to ride a bike on their own. The bikes are made by Dutch business vanRaam, and each volunteer receives at least six hours of training a year on the bikes. (Matthew Nash/Olympic Peninsula News Group)

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Sequim Wheelers volunteers provide Salish Coast Elementary School students from Port Townsend rides along the Olympic Discovery Trail last September. The nonprofit inclusive bike riding group offers rides from May through October, depending on weather.

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SEQUIM — Sequim Wheelers is seeking both drivers and riders for their upcoming season.

The nonprofit continues to offer free outdoor adaptive e-bike rides for people who cannot ride but wish to experience the Olympic Discovery Trail.

Since 2018, experienced volunteer cyclists have provided thousands of rides to people of all ages with disabilities and ailments.

“It’s one of the most rewarding things,” volunteer Tanya Baumgardner said. “We’re really making someone’s day.”

She and her husband Ron started last year, and one ride included students from Salish Coast Elementary School in Port Townsend.

“Riding with the kids was my favorite day ever,” Ron Baumgardner said.

He and Tanya joined at the encouragement of fellow Sequim Picklers pickleball players, with many from that group involved too.

“People are so appreciative,” Ron said of riders, referred to as Wheelers. “Many have been bike riders while others have been looking forward to getting out in the sunshine.”

Each year volunteers go through training to acquaint themselves with new and older Dutch adaptive bikes by vanRaam, and to keep up to date on safety protocols.

For Wheelers

Free rides for Wheelers, or passengers, go from May through October, depending on weather.

The nonprofit has several clients for whom they provide rides, including retirement, rehabilitation and memory care facilities. They’re also open to scheduling individual rides through their website, sequimwheelers.com.

Rides typically start from the Dungeness River Nature Center unless they’re coordinated with a local facility.

The organization asks for individual transportation to the river center.

It also requests that, due to manufacturer guidelines, Wheelers cannot be more than 235 pounds, have various ailments, such as postural issues, decubitus ulcers or other conditions that would prohibit them from sitting upright in the wheelchair, or have extreme, unpredictable behaviors or acute illnesses.

For Pilots

Training each year takes about six hours with three two-hour sessions, said Tom Coonelly, the nonprofit’s board vice president.

“New bikes are all unique in how you get them going,” Ron Baumgardner said.

Currently they have seven adaptive bikes with three available for wheelchairs. Some riders can go in a two-seat rickshaw by request. In a side-by-side, a Wheeler can help with pedaling, too.

Each ride lasts about an hour with a pilot providing the ride and at least one other on a separate non-adaptive bicycle serving as a safety guide who accompany each ride.

“Safety first,” Ron Baumgardner said.

They have at least 75 volunteers, and Coonelly said with several rides each week, more pilots and safety guides would help with the demand.

Volunteers are asked to do at least two rides a month.

Each bike is electric and can provide extra support for pilots, if needed.

Coonelly said it helps to have knowledge and experience with bike riding, but bicycle ownership is not required to participate.

Sequim Wheelers

Sequim Wheelers was started in 2018 by Nicole Lepping. The program remains all volunteer and supported by donations, including storage space for the bikes.

“This is a bunch of givers,” Ron Baumgardner said. “It’s a warm feeling to be with them.”

“It’s a way to give back to the community,” Tanya Baumgardner said.

For more information, visit sequimwheelers.com.