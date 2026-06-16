Port Townsend man sentenced for felony assault

PORT TOWNSEND — A Port Townsend man pleaded guilty last week to third-degree felony assault after a confrontation in which he smashed a firearm through a car window and pointed it at the driver’s face.

The Jefferson County Prosecutor’s Office announced on Friday that Robert John Cuevas, 24, admitted to the charge in connection with a Jan. 6 event that left the victim fearing for his life.

According to a press release from the County Prosecutor’s Office, on the evening of Jan. 6, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of an armed assault on Center Road near Milepost 3.

According to the probable cause statement prepared by Deputy Jason Avery, Cole Crawford reported that Cuevas approached his vehicle and struck the driver’s side window with a Mossberg .410 shotgun with an illegally shortened barrel modified to approximately 8 inches.

The impact shattered the window, driving the barrel through the opening and lacerating Crawford on the chin.

Cuevas then stepped back, raised the shotgun and aimed it directly at Crawford’s face while yelling. Fearing for his life and the safety of a passenger in his vehicle, Crawford fled the scene. The incident caused approximately $1,500 in damage to Crawford’s vehicle, including the shattered window, paint damage and dents to the driver’s side door and B-pillar.

Deputies located Cuevas and took him into custody without incident about an hour later. Physical evidence recovered from the scene — including a broken section of the shotgun barrel found inside Crawford’s vehicle — was consistent with the victim’s account.

A passenger in Crawford’s vehicle provided a corroborating statement identifying Cuevas as the assailant. Cuevas also had visible cuts to his right hand consistent with breaking the car window.

Jefferson County Superior Court Judge Brandon Mack imposed a sentence of 14 months in custody and 12 months of probation. The court also entered a no-contact order prohibiting Cuevas from having any contact with the victim, Cole Crawford.

“The safety of Jefferson County residents is our highest priority,” said James Kennedy, Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney

“Brandishing a firearm at another person is an act of serious violence, and this sentence reflects the gravity of Mr. Cuevas’s conduct. We are committed to holding individuals accountable and ensuring the protection of victims in our community.”