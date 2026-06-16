Some of the 70 entrants in the 10th Race 2 Alaska sail out of Port Townsend Bay, passing Mount Baker as they head to Victoria, B.C., for the first leg of the 750 mile race to Ketchikan, Alaska, at the 5 a.m. starting gun. The racers have 72 hours to make their way to Victoria, B.C., before a restart at noon on Thursday to complete the remaining 710 miles to Ketchikan. The rules of the race are that your boat can’t have an engine, no pre-positioning of supplies and no set course. Any rescue would be hours away. (Steve Mullensky/for Peninsula Daily News)