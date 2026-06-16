Clallam County talks grant renewals

The original bailiff chair of the historic Clallam County Courthouse, dedicated in June 1915, is in need of restoration. (Clallam County Parks, Fair & Facilities Department)

PORT ANGELES — Clallam County’s annual Emergency Management Preparedness Grant has been renewed.

The three county commissioners on Monday heard about the grant renewal for $36,563, which is generally used by the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office’s emergency management section.

“It has a lot of different cost categories that we reimburse,” Chief Civil Deputy Elizabeth Biasell said. “We reimburse some training costs. We reimburse some of our sustainments costs, it’s called, which are some of our utilities for tsunami sirens or conference registration, if we have Starlink charges. We can buy outreach and training materials. We have used it on consultant services, if we’re bringing in speakers from our CERT conference. Things like that.”

The grant is funded by the state Military Department and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

During Monday’s meeting, commissioners also heard from Parks, Fair & Facilities Director Don Crawford regarding a request the department has made with the Clallam County Heritage Grant Fund.

Several months ago, Heritage Advisory Board member Mike Doherty brought an item to Crawford’s attention.

“The original bailiff’s chair from the historic courthouse, it was the original chair that the bailiff sat in,” Crawford said. “It has great bones but it needs to be restored. Also, when you restore something like that, you want to restore it with the appropriate time, correct materials and processes so I have been working with a couple of craftsmen in Seattle that specialize in this kind of refurbishment.”

The funding request is a grant of $4,150.

“So, this grant will allow us to pay for the refurbishment of that chair,” Crawford said. “And then, while I was up in the historic courthouse checking out the place where this chair was at one time, I noticed that one of the chairs in the place where the defendants and plaintiff sit. There is another original chair that the leather has on the backrest split open and so I’m going to put that into this grant, too.”

The chairs date back to the dedication of the building, which happened in June 1915.

The grant application deadline is June 23. The Heritage Advisory Board will review the application.

________

Reporter Emily Hanson can be reached at emily.hanson@peninsuladailynews.com.