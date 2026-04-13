PENINSULA ADVENTURE SPORTS: More than 340 competitors take on the OAT and the rain

Darcy Schultz of Sequim powers through the rain, winning her half-marathon 60-69 age group of the Olympic Adventure Trail run. (Peninsula Adventure Sports)

Courtney Dustrude of Port Angeles finished sixth among the women in her wave in the half-marathon event of the Olympic Adventure Trail run. (Peninsula Adventure Sports)

PORT ANGELES — More than 340 hardy souls not only braved the hills and trails west of Port Angeles, but also a cold, heavy rain in the Olympic Adventure Trail Run this weekend.

The weather and conditions didn’t deter the turnout for the Peninsula Adventure Sports endurance event, which included a 50K (actually 29.4 miles) run, a half-marathon (13.1 miles) and a 12K (7.5 miles). People came from as far away as Florida, Philadelphia and Scarsdale, N.Y., to compete.

A total of 70 athletes completed the 50K, which followed the OAT along Kelly Ridge above Lake Crescent to Highway 112. This race had a total of 4,337 feet of elevation gain.

Taking first in the 50K was Liam Jones of Bremerton in a time of 3 hours, 57.11 minutes. He won the race 24 minutes ahead of second-place George Marshall of Seattle (4:21:57). Jeremy Spainhour of Silverdale came in third at 4:32:24.

For the women, Aubree Reichel of Puyallup had the top time at 5:04:27, followed by Charlotte Higginson of Seattle (5:22:20), while Faye Lorenszonn of Sequim came in third (5:29.10).

With a total of 167 runners, the half-marathon was run in two waves. Winning the first half-marathon wave was Daniel Lizon of Poulsbo in 1:27:48, followed by Tristan Greathouse of Portland, Ore., in 1:38:26. Coming in third was Brett Morris of Seattle in 1:44.35.

Taking first for the women in the half-marathon first wave was Molly Christie of Fox Island in 1:53.50. Her time was fifth-best among all the runners. Rachel Richardson of Victoria, B.C., was second at 2:00:43 and Sara Tom of Edmonds third at 2:03:07.

In the second wave of the half-marathon, Larry Julson of Beaverton, Ore., had the top time at 1:33:10, followed by Chris Shaw of Port Angeles at 1:37:41. Eli Weiss of Seattle was third at 1:39:00.

Evelyn Rusnak of Vancouver, B.C., had the top women’s time in the second wave at 1:53:21, while Caroline Dempsey of Seattle was second at 1:56:33 and Abigail Polley of Seattle third at 1:57:46.

In the 12K, Lucy Flynn of Port Angeles was the top overall finisher and the top woman with a time of 55:19. Pollyanna Kasten of Port Angeles was second among the women at 1:00:53 (sixth overall), while Sofia Doryland of Port Angeles third at 1:01:43.

The top men’s time was by Silas Kirsch of Sequim at 56:47, good for second overall. Callum Backstrom of Seattle was the second male at 59:05 and Greg Troyan of Bainbridge was third at 1:00:37.

Among non-binary runners in the half-marathon, Rachel Segret of Seattle had the top time at 2:15:40, while Lili Lyne of Seattle was second at 2:19:45.

The next Peninsula Adventure Sports event is the Gravel Unravel Bon Jon Pass Out gravel bike race high in the Olympic Mountains between Quilcene and Blyn on June 13. Peninsula Adventure Sports also runs the Big Hurt in and around Port Angeles in late September, the Salt Creek 24 in October and the Greater Olympic Adventure Trail run in early September.