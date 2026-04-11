Todd Ortloff Show guests this week

PORT ANGELES — Here is this week’s schedule for the 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Todd Ortloff Show on KONP 1450 AM, 101.7 FM in Port Angeles, 101.3 FM in Sequim and myclallamcounty.com on the internet outside the Port Angeles area.

This week’s scheduled lineup:

Monday – Seattle Mariners baseball, sponsored by Leitz Farm Supply and Equipment Sales.

Tuesday – Brooke Taylor, Board President of Field Arts & Events Hall, discusses the end phase of the capital campaign, the construction expenses being paid off, the public “ALL IN” campaign and any new updates for the community.

Second segment — Port Angeles Mayor Kate Dexter.

Wednesday – Peninsula College President Suzy Ames.

Second segment — Former U.S. Naval Aviator and political-military officer, Ray Deptula, discussing his book “A Dog Before a Soldier,” a new look at the American Revolution and why it still matters.

Third segment — Bacon Bits with Amanda Bacon.

Thursday – Port Angeles City Manager Nathan West.

Second segment — Dr. Shila Patel, discussing the mental toll of living in America today.

Third segment — Business Bits with Small Business Advisor Kevin Hoult.