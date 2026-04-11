Clallam PUD issues drought forecast for several water systems

CARLSBORG — Clallam County Public Utility District 1 has declared a Stage 1 Forecast Alert for the Carlsborg, Evergreen, Port Angeles Composite, Panoramic Heights, Clallam Bay Sekiu and Island View water systems.

The alert was triggered by a statewide emergency drought declaration from the state Department of Ecology, according to a news release.

The declaration cited lower-than-usual snowpack levels with predictions of above-normal temperatures and below-normal precipitation through June.

The declaration meets the criteria for a Stage 1 Forecast Alert, according to the PUD’s drought response plan.

The alert is to designed to prepare customers for drought response measures that may to occur later in the season, including voluntary or mandatory water conservation.

Some ways that residents can reduce water consumption include:

• Reducing outdoor water use.

• Fixing leaky faucets and toilets.

• Taking shorter showers, not baths.

• Installing low-flow showerheads and faucets.

• Operating automatic dish and clothes washers only when full.

• Reusing clean household water such as collecting water that is wasted while waiting for the hot water to reach your faucet and using it to water houseplants or outdoor plants.

• Using water-efficient appliances.

For more information on water conservation, visit www.epa.gov/watersense.