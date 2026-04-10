OUUF speaker set for Sunday in Port Angeles

PORT ANGELES — The Rev. Barry Andrews will share a message about transcendentalism at 11 a.m. Sunday.

Andrews will be the guest speaker at the Olympic Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 1033 N. Barr Road.

Andrews is Minister Emeritus of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation at Shelter Rock on Long Island, N.Y., and the author of “The Gospel According to This Moment: The Spiritual Message of Henry David Thoreau.”

His message also will stream on Zoom. A link is posted at www.olympicuuf.com.