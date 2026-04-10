BMX RACING: GoFundMe campaign set up for Lincoln Park track’s Coach Tommy

Lincoln Park BMX Track’s Coach Tommy Schroeder has been involved in a serious bike accident, suffering two spinal fractures. A GoFundMe campaign has been set up at https://tinyurl.com/PDN-CoachTommy.

PORT ANGELES — The Lincoln Park BMX Track family is reaching out to support and assist one of their own, “Coach Tommy,” seriously injured recently in a bike accident.

Tommy Schroeder, aka Coach Tommy, is a dedicated volunteer and the reason the Port Angeles-based nonprofit BMX race team Send It Racing exists.

Schroeder has volunteered countless hours building and maintaining the track, coaching riders and leading by example by always riding alongside them.

Schroeder suffered two spinal fractures in the accident and is now facing a long and difficult recovery.

Campaign underway

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up at https://tinyurl.com/PDN-CoachTommy to help support Tommy and his family during his recovery and ease the burden of medical expenses, time away from work, and day-to-day needs while he heals.

Those who know Schroder say he’s never been the type to ask for help. He’s the one who gives it, quietly, consistently, and without expecting anything in return.

In January, Schroeder moved up to the Expert class in his 41-45 age group.