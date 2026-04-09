Fraudulent emails claim to be from court

PORT TOWNSEND — Fraudulent emails claiming to be official court notices are being sent to members of the public, a Jefferson County Superior Court official said.

The emails claim to be regarding vehicle collision settlements or legal summons, and they falsely use the name and contact information of court staff, according to a news release.

“These emails are NOT from Jefferson County Superior Court or Jefferson County District Court,” the news release stated. “They are scams designed to steal personal information or money.”

Real court notices from Jefferson County will never:

• Demand payment via email with a link.

• Threaten suspension of driving privileges via email.

• Ask you to click a link to “view court evidence.”

If you receive one of these emails, do not click any links, do not respond, and do not provide any personal or financial information.

Those who have questions can call 360-385-9395.