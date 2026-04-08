Budget meeting set for Jefferson County parks

PORT TOWNSEND — The Board of Jefferson County of Commissioners will conduct a budget workshop with the Jefferson County Parks and Recreation Advisory Board during a joint meeting at 5 p.m. Friday.

The special meeting will be at the Port Townsend Community Center, 620 Tyler St., Port Townsend.

The meeting will include an opportunity for public comment related to Parks and Recreation funding.

The meeting can be viewed online at https://zoom.us/j/93777841705. However, participation will not be available.

For more information, visit www.co.jefferson.wa.us.