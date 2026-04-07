Walk-by fiber exhibit installed in Uptown Port Townsend

“Hummingbird” by Port Townsend fiber artist Bess Jennings is part of the UFO: Second Sightings exhibit on display through May 31 in Uptown Port Townsend.

PORT TOWNSEND — Peninsula Fiber Artists will present “UFO: Second Sightings,” a walk-by fiber art exhibit in Uptown Port Townsend.

The exhibit can be viewed 24 hours a day in the Fiber Habit Window, 675 Tyler St., through May 31.

The exhibit will feature unfinished objects, or UFOs, that the textile artists traded anonymously among themselves several months ago with the challenge to create something entirely different.

The completed sculptures, art quilts, collages, handbags and totes are now on display along with photos of what each bag contained as starting material.

The display showcases work by Peninsula Fiber Artists members Flora Dalglish, Angela Dideum, Celeste Dybeck, Caryl Fallert-Gentry, Sue Gale, Bess Jennings, Debra Olson, Vicky Rath, Susan Sawatzky, Julie Sotomura, Linda Carlson, Kathie Cook, Liisa Fagerlund, Lynn Gilles, Evette Allerdings, Shari Beals, Merrie Jo Schroeder and Daera Dobbs.

Peninsula Fiber Artists is an association of textile artists from Jefferson, Kitsap and Clallam counties.

For more information, visit www.sda-np.com/fiberhabit.