Open house set to discuss Port Angeles High School construction

PORT ANGELES — The Port Angeles School District will host a community information night from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday to discuss the construction of the new Port Angeles High School and renovation of the auditorium.

The event, at 304 E. Park Ave., will provide an opportunity to learn about planning and design work on the $133 million project.

Construction will occur in phases, with some components — including replacement of the gym — left to a later phase.

The high school, which was built in 1953, is among the oldest facilities in the school district. It is scheduled to open in fall 2029, along with a new Franklin Elementary and Hurricane Ridge Middle School, which is replacing Stevens Middle School.

Voters approved a $140 million, 20-year bond in November 2024 with 62 percent support to fund construction of a new high school, renovation of the auditorium and replacement of Franklin Elementary.

A presentation by a the firm Integrus on the high school and auditorium project is available at https://tinyurl.com/bdda7zps.