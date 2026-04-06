Journalism panel to speak at annual Field Hall event

PORT ANGELES — Field Arts & Events Hall will host The Importance of Local Journalism at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The presentation, part of the First Fed Community Conversation series, will be at Field Hall’s Donna M. Morris Auditorium, 201 W. Front St., Port Angeles.

Admission is free, although RSVPs are recommended at https://fieldhall events.org/tickets.

The conversation, moderated by Brown Maloney, will feature panelists Brier Dudley, Lloyd Mullen and Amy Jeffries.

Eran Kennedy, publisher of the Peninsula Daily News, Sequim Gazette and Forks Forum, will provide an introduction and closing remarks.

The Importance of Local Journalism is an annual event honoring the legacy of Peninsula Daily News editor and publisher John Brewer.

Dudley worked at the Seattle Times and has been the editor of the Times’ Save the Free Press initiative since January 2021.

Jeffries, the assistant news director at KNKX Public Radio in Tacoma, has worked as a reporter, producer and editor in public radio newsrooms all over the country.

Mullen, the publisher of the Port Townsend and Jefferson County Leader, owns 10 newspapers across Washington, Nebraska, Kansas and Colorado, along with two printing presses.

Maloney, the moderator, is the owner of Port Angeles-based Radio Pacific, which owns and operates three radio stations on the Olympic Peninsula. He has worked at daily newspapers in Anchorage, Alaska, and in Sacramento and Fresno, Calif., and also has served as president of the Washington Newspaper Publishers Association.