EYE ON THE PENINSULA: Boards, commissioners set to meet next week

A proposed land transfer to the Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe, an interlocal agreement regarding health officer coverage and a proposed settlement with the city of Port Townsend’s comprehensive plan all will be discussed next week.

Clallam County commissioners

The three Clallam County commissioners will discuss the proposed transfer of the Dungeness Wildlife Refuge and the Protection Island Wildlife Refuge to the Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe during their weekly work session on Monday.

The commissioners’ work session, at 9 a.m. Monday, will preview items set for action at their formal meeting, which will start at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The commissioners also will meet in executive session with the prosecuting attorney at 10 a.m. Thursday.

The hybrid meetings will be in the county commissioners’ meeting room in the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

The commissioners will solicit public comment on the Charter Review Commission’s recommendations regarding the retention of a water resources specialist and procedures for county responses to land acquisitions by state and federal agencies during a special meeting at 5 p.m. Monday in Forks Council Chambers at Forks City Hall, 500 Division St., Forks.

The meetings can be viewed online at https://clallamcowa.portal.civicclerk.com.

To participate via Zoom video, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83692664344.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 836 9266 4344 and passcode 12345.

Agenda items include:

• An amended agreement with the state Department of Health for $79,994 to provide WIC, swimming beach programs, maternal and child health block grant and a sanitary survey.

• A resolution altering voting precinct boundary lines for the city of Forks’ Decker annexation.

• A resolution authorizing an additional $500,000 from the Affordable Housing Sales and Use Fund to the Peninsula Housing Authority for an approved 2024 Affordable Housing Tax Funding application.

• A position review for a planner in the Department of Community Development.

• An amended agreement with the state Department of Ecology for an extended deadline for the Dungeness Off-Channel Reservoir Project.

• A land purchase agreement with Olympic Timber LLC for the Bullman Beach well site.

• A request for a 12-month extension for the Shadow Mountain final plat.

• An update on Streamkeepers staffing.

• An update on Clallam Conservation District.

• A letter of support for 10,000 Years Institute’s Pulling Together in Restoration Project.

• A resolution appointing Beverly Turner Burton to the Marine Resources Committee.

• A purchase order with Carousel Industries for the Avaya phone system annual renewal.

• A call for a public hearing at 10:30 a.m. April 21 regarding a proposed amendment to the consolidated fee schedule for the clerk of the superior court.

• An agreement with the state Department of Ecology for $147,000 for the Clallam County Marine Resources Committee.

The meeting agendas are posted at https://clallamcowa.portal.civicclerk.com.

Public comment may be sent to loni.gores@clallamcountywa.gov.

Other Clallam County meetings:

Meeting agendas are posted at https://clallamcowa.portal.civicclerk.com.

• The Clallam County Heritage Advisory Board will meet at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

The hybrid meeting will be in Room 160 at the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

To participate via Zoom video, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87343848004.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 873 4384 8004 and passcode 12345.

• The Animal Solutions Advisory Committee will meet at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the Emergency Operations Center at the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

• The Homelessness Task Force will meet at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in room 160 at the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St. Port Angeles.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/95662121034?pwd=OGtnbTgydVJNWG1hc25Rck5XQ0xiZz09.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 956 6212 1034 and passcode 12345.

• The Parks and Recreation Advisory Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the commissioners’ chambers at the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting online, visit https://zoom.us/j/83591701271.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 835 9170 1271 and passcode 12345.

• The Board of Equalization will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in room 160 at the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83692664344.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 836 9266 4344 and passcode 12345.

• The Conservation Futures Program Advisory Board will meet at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in room 160 at the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81081709022.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 810 8170 9022 and passcode 12345.

• The Lodging Tax Advisory Committee will meet at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

The hybrid meeting will be in Room 160 at the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

To participate via Zoom video, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83692664344.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 836 9266 4344 and passcode 12345.

• The Clallam Bay/Sekiu Community Advisory Committee will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

The meeting will be at the Sekiu Community Center, 42 Rice St., Sekiu.

Jefferson County commissioners

The three Jefferson County commissioners will consider an interlocal agreement regarding health officer coverage between Public Health, Clallam and Thurston counties and the Kitsap Health District when they meet at 9 a.m. Monday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the commissioners’ chambers at the Jefferson County Courthouse, 1820 Jefferson St., Port Townsend.

To join the meeting online, visit https://zoom.us/j/93777841705.

For audio only, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter access code 937-7784-1705#.

Public comments emailed to jeffbocc@co.jefferson.wa.us will be included in the meeting minutes. Comments also may be made in person, via Zoom or by telephone.

Other agenda items include:

• A resolution adopting bylaws for the Solid Waste Advisory Committee.

• A bid award for official county newspaper to the Port Townsend-Jefferson County Leader.

• The resignation of Tom Ehrlichman, representing District No. 2, from the Conservation Futures Citizen Oversight Committee.

• A monthly public health and emergency management update from Dr. Allison Berry and Willie Bence.

• A public hearing regarding 2026 first quarter budget appropriations and extensions.

• A discussion regarding mini survey design and results.

• An update on the 2025 Marine Resources Committee annual report from Neil Harrington and Emily Buckner.

• A review of the 2026 state legislative session from Heidi Eisenhour and Kelsey Hulse.

The full agenda is expected to be posted at www.co.jefferson.wa.us under the BoCC Agenda link in the “Helpful Links” section at the bottom of the page.

Other Jefferson County meetings:

The county’s meeting schedule is posted at https://co.jefferson.wa.us.

• Jefferson County/City of Port Townsend LEOFF I Retirement Disability Board will conduct a special meeting at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The board will meet in the commissioners’ chambers at the Jefferson County Courthouse, 1820 Jefferson St., Port Townsend.

• The Risk Management Committee will meet at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

To join the online meeting, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85745374749.

• The Tourism Coordinating Council will meet at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The board will meet in the commissioners’ chambers at the Jefferson County Courthouse, 1820 Jefferson St., Port Townsend.

• The Jefferson County Marine Resources Committee will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the Pavilion Room at 355 Hudson St., Port Townsend.

To join the meeting online, visit https://wsu.zoom.us/j/97019789946.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 970 1978 9946.

• The Jefferson County Local Emergency Planning Committee will meet at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be at East Jefferson Fire Rescue Station 7, 7650 Oak Bay Road, Port Ludlow.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84094206415.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 840 9420 6415.

• The Jefferson County Water Utility Coordinating Committee will meet at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the Pacific Room at Jefferson County Public Health, 615 Sheridan St., Port Townsend.

To join the meeting online, visit https://zoom.us/j/95953174353?pwd=dS8TTCtX8OI83ZurafiEKQIxrph1Vw.1.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 959 5317 4353.

Port of Port Townsend

Port of Port Townsend commissioners will conduct a workshop at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The commissioners also will meet in regular session at 1 p.m.

The hybrid meetings will be in the Point Hudson Pavilion Building, 355 Hudson St., Port Townsend.

To join either of the meetings online, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86269043651?pwd=MDlybTZHSmxaRW5BMW1CajdOTUJHUT09.

For audio only, call 1-253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 862 6904 3651 and password 911887.

The agendas are expected to be posted at https://portofpt.com/about-us/port-commission/meeting-minutes.

Jefferson County Public Utility District

Jefferson County Public Utility District commissioners will hear a customer service report from Jean Pepper when they meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The commissioners also will discuss litigation, or potential litigation, in executive session during a special meeting at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meetings will be in the PUD offices at 310 Four Corners Road, Port Townsend.

To join the meetings online, visit www.zoom.us/my/jeffcopud or call 833-548-0282, meeting ID 4359992575#.

The meeting agendas are posted at https://jeffpud.diligent.community/Portal/MeetingTypeList.aspx.

Jefferson County Conservation District

The Jefferson County Conservation District supervisors will continue discussions regarding the election and the appointment of new supervisors when they meet at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be at the Jefferson County Library, 620 Cedar Ave., Port Hadlock.

To join the meeting online, visit https://meet.goto.com/774281453.

For audio only, call 877-309-2073 and enter access code 774-281-453.

The meeting agenda is posted at https://www.jeffersoncd.org/board-meetings/2026-board-meetings.

Port Angeles city

The Port Angeles city council will consider a grant from the state Military Department for a Nutanix server for PenCom and JeffCom 9-1-1 operations when it meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The council also will conduct a workshop regarding camping and encampments during a special meeting at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meetings will be in council chambers at city hall, 321 E. Fifth St., Port Angeles.

To join the meetings online, visit www.cityofpa.us/Live-Virtual-Meetings or https://cityofpa.webex.com/cityofpa/j.php?MTID=ma1d2931b2fe271347ce0ee73121ad864.

For audio only, call 1-844-992-4726 and enter access code 2556 547 2500.

Public comment sent to council@cityofpa.us will not be read during the meeting, but it will be entered into the meeting record.

The full agenda is posted at https://www.cityofpa.us/583/Meetings-Agendas.

Port Townsend city

The Port Townsend City Council will discuss a proposed settlement for the lawsuit regarding the city’s comprehensive plan update when it meets at 6 p.m. Monday.

The hybrid meeting will be in council chambers at City Hall, 540 Water St., Port Townsend.

To view the meeting live, visit www.cityofpt.us/citycouncil/page/agendasminutesvideos.

To join the meeting online, visit https://zoom.us/j/98187633367.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 and enter the meeting ID 981 8763 3367.

Written comments may be submitted at https://publiccomment.fillout.com/cityofpt.

The full agenda is posted at https://cityofpt.us/citycouncil/page/agendasminutesvideos.

Chimacum School Board

The Chimacum School Board will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The board will meet in Room 702 at Chimacum Elementary School, 91 West Valley Road, Chimacum.

The agenda and meeting link are expected to be posted at go.boarddocs.com/wa/chimacum/board.nsf/public.

Quilcene School Board

The Quilcene School Board will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The board will meet in Room 9 at 294715 U.S. Highway 101, Quilcene.

The agenda is expected to be posted at https://www.qsd48.org/board-agenda 24 hours prior to the meeting.

Clallam County Fire District 3

Clallam County Fire District 3 commissioners will issue a proclamation regarding the retirement of Kevin Van De Wege when they meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the district’s training and operations center, 255 Carlsborg Road, Sequim.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84401730144?pwd=Y2ZtS0wzSDFLVlVlTG9CUW9GdDVidz09.

For audio only, dial 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 868 5240 5153 and passcode 912707.

The full agenda is posted at https://ccfd3.org/board-meetings.

The district covers the east side of Clallam County with a small portion in Jefferson County.

East Jefferson Fire-Rescue

The Jefferson County Fire District 1 board of commissioners will discuss a strategic plan during a special meeting at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in Station 1, 7650 Oak Bay Road, Port Ludlow.

To join the meeting online, visit https://teams.microsoft.com/meet/25308540981146?p=AF2h7cY39qwyMAZcba.

The full agenda is posted at https://www.ejfr.org.

Quilcene Fire Rescue

The Quilcene Fire Rescue board of commissioners will discuss a proposed regional advanced life support program during a special meeting at 9 a.m. Monday.

The hybrid meeting will be in Station 21, 70 Herbert St., Quilcene.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/5395075683.

The full agenda is posted at https://quilcenefirerescue.org.

Jefferson County Library Board of Trustees

The Jefferson County board of trustees will interview candidates and select a new trustee during a special meeting at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the Shold Room at the Jefferson County Public Library, 620 Cedar Ave., Port Hadlock.

The agenda and meeting link are expected to be posted at https://jclibrary.librarymarket.com/events/month.

Cemetery commission

The Gardiner Community Cemetery commissioners will meet at 4 p.m. Thursday.

The meeting will be downstairs at the Gardiner Community Center, 980 Old Gardiner Road, Gardiner.

The public is invited to attend.