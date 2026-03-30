Multi-agency emergency response training today at Peninsula College

PORT ANGELES — Fire, emergency medical services and law enforcement will conduct a multi-agency emergency response training exercise from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at Peninsula College.

The exercise is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen coordination, communication and readiness among emergency responders in Clallam County, the city of Port Angeles said.

Those in the area may notice:

• A significant presence of fire, law enforcement and emergency vehicles

• Personnel actively training on site

• Simulated emergency scenarios, including realistic props and volunteer role players with mock injuries

• Periodic loud noises

This is only a training exercise, the city stated in a news release. There is no active emergency or threat to the public.

The city has asked residents to not call 9-1-1 for information.

“These exercises are essential to ensuring that first responders are well-prepared to protect and serve the community during real emergencies,” according to the news release.

Residents and visitors are asked to avoid the immediate training area and follow any posted signage or instructions from emergency personnel on scene.