Olympic National Park to receive grant funding

PORT ANGELES — Olympic National Park will receive $768,483 in grant funding this year to support projects including backcountry trail work, infrastructure improvements, youth science programs and initiatives to improve access for visitors.

The award is part of a record $2.28 million in grants from Washington’s National Park Fund.

Mount Rainier National Park received $977,516, while North Cascades National Park was awarded $529,721.

“Through our partnership with Washington’s National Park Fund, we’ve been able to strengthen a wide range of programs that make Olympic National Park special,” Deputy Superintendent Kevin Killian said in a statement.

“From search and rescue training and equipment, to astronomy programs, to the addition of new mules that support trail, infrastructure and historic preservation work across the park, these programs help protect resources and ensure safe access for all.”

Projects are identified each year by staff and leadership at Mount Rainier, North Cascades and Olympic National parks based on needs that aren’t covered by federal dollars. As their philanthropic partner, Washington’s National Park Fund raises private support for the projects.

In 2024, Olympic National Park received $273,484 through the program for projects that included aviation training for rangers, elk monitoring in the Hoh River area, support for the park’s native plant nursery and restoration of webcams at the Hurricane Ridge day lodge following the 2023 fire.