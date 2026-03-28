EYE ON THE PENINSULA: Ordinance to establish Clallam coroner’s office

Public defense services, an animal services contract for the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office and an ordinance to establish the office of the Clallam County coroner will be discussed next week.

Clallam County commissioners

The three Clallam County commissioners will consider an agreement with Clallam Public Defender for indigent public defense services during their weekly business meeting Tuesday.

The commissioners’ work session, at 9 a.m. Monday, will preview items set for action at their formal meeting, which will start at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meetings will be in the county commissioners’ meeting room at the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

The meetings can be viewed online at https://clallamcowa.portal.civicclerk.com.

To participate via Zoom video, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83692664344.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 836 9266 4344 and passcode 12345.

Agenda items include:

• Resolutions appointing members to several volunteer and community boards.

• A discussion regarding Port Crescent Pioneer Cemetery.

• A pre-application questionnaire for a Washington Conservation Corps’ environmental justice program grant from the state Department of Ecology.

• A pre-application questionnaire for a Youth Athletic Facilities Program grant from the state Recreation Conservation Office.

• A purchase order for $61,442 with Carousel Industries for the annual renewal of the Avaya phone system.

• A call for a public hearing at 10:30 a.m. April 21 regarding proposed changes to amending the consolidated fee schedule for the clerk of the superior court.

• A statement of work with BlueIrisIQ to export OnBase images and data.

• Position reviews for a cashier and support specialist in the Treasurer’s Office, a court clerk in District Court I and two administrative specialists in the Assessor’s Office.

• An agreement with the state Department of Ecology for $147,000 to manage projects through the Clallam County Marine Resources Committee.

• An update on the Streamkeepers program from Bruce Emery.

• A request for letter of support for 10,000 Years Institute’s Pulling Together in Restoration Project.

• Approval of a resolution establishing the structure of the Board of Equalization.

• A purchase order with Dell Technologies for $252,878 for Microsoft software licenses.

• A request to use the interlocal purchasing system to purchase equipment for the Clallam County Fair rodeo arena renovation grant project.

• A call for bids for the jail detention security electronics system project. Bids must be be received no later than 10 a.m. April 28.

• A resolution certifying the county’s capitalized asset inventory as of Dec. 31, 2024.

• A letter terminating the animal services contract with the Olympic Peninsula Humane Society.

• A letter of support to the state Department of Ecology related to the Bogachiel River floodplain and community resilience project.

• A proclamation recognizing the Golden Jubilee Anniversary for the Sequim Bay Yacht Club, 1976-2026.

• A proclamation recognizing April 2026 as Child Abuse Prevention Month.

• Contract extensions for Conservation Future projects grants with the North Olympic Land Trust for Cameron Farm, Heifer Farm North and Heifer Farm South.

• An amended agreement with Anchor QEA LLC to extend the completion date for design services related to the Dungeness off-channel reservoir project.

• Approval of a collective bargaining agreement with the Clallam County Sheriff Support Services Guild.

• An agreement with Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe for law enforcement duties.

• An agreement with RISE Rescue Alliance to provide animal services to the Sheriff’s Office.

• Resolutions to adopt various budget revisions and supplemental appropriations.

• A public hearing regarding several debatable budget emergencies.

• An ordinance establishing the office of county coroner, addressing recruitment and appointment, adopting professional standards and authorizing the discharge of duties.

The meeting agendas are posted at https://clallamcowa.portal.civicclerk.com.

Public comment may be sent to loni.gores@clallamcountywa.gov.

Other Clallam County meetings:

Meeting agendas are posted at https://clallamcowa.portal.civicclerk.com.

• The Trails Advisory Committee will meet at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in room 160 at the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting online, visit www.zoom.us/join or call 1-253-215-8782, then enter meeting ID 821 3715 8746 and passcode 840909.

• The Clallam County Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in room 160 at the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting online, visit www.zoom.us/join or call 1-253-215-8782, then enter meeting ID 857 7304 5582 and passcode 12345.

• The Housing Solutions Committee will meet at 9 a.m. Friday.

The hybrid meeting will be in room 160 at the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting online, visit https://zoom.us/j/81387023267.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 813 870 23267 and passcode 12345.

Jefferson County commissioners

The Board of Jefferson County Commissioners’ meeting scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday has been canceled.

Other Jefferson County meetings:

The county’s meeting schedule is posted at https://co.jefferson.wa.us.

• The Conservation Futures Oversight Committee will conduct a special meeting a 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be at East Jefferson Fire Rescue Station 6, 9193 Rhody Drive, Chimacum.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85090344215?pwd=BS1bG2NoaJSvWxQbHzaBBeNdywCMLB.1.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 and enter meeting ID 850 9034 4215 and passcode 085964.

• The Behavioral Health Advisory Committee will meet at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be at the Jefferson County Courthouse, 1820 Jefferson St., Port Townsend.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85829514149?pwd=dZ2qFwukE3cocRWFxsfXAT4EN731Nc.1.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782, then enter meeting ID 858 2951 4149 and passcode 596614.

Port Townsend schools

The Port Townsend School Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

The board will meet in the district’s board room, 1610 Blaine St., Port Townsend.

The agenda and meeting link are expected to be posted at https://go.boarddocs.com/wa/ptsd/Board.nsf/Public.

Olympic Medical Center

Olympic Medical Center commissioners will meet at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in Linkletter Hall at Olympic Memorial Hospital, 939 Caroline St., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting online, visit https://www.olympic medical.org/virtual-board-meeting.

The meeting agenda is expected to be posted at https://www.olympicmedical.org/about-us/board-information.