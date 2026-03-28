Freshman students from Port Townsend High School listen to Jefferson Land Trust Education Coordinator Devon Buckham as he tells about opportunities with the land trust during the Friday Youth Summit day of the Connectivity Summit at the Commons at Fort Worden State Park. The summit is a community engagement celebration that continues today and Sunday at Fort Worden and at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds. Friday’s session included schools from Port Townsend, Chimacum and Quilcene high schools. (Steve Mullensky/for Peninsula Daily News)

Freshman students from Port Townsend High School listen to Jefferson Land Trust Education Coordinator Devon Buckham as he tells about opportunities with the land trust during the Friday Youth Summit day of the Connectivity Summit at the Commons at Fort Worden State Park.

The summit is a community engagement celebration that continues today and Sunday at Fort Worden and at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds.

Friday’s session included schools from Port Townsend, Chimacum and Quilcene high schools.