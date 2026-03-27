Rhett LeDuke, 9, of Beaver looks over a few of the many items available for bidding during the 62nd Quillayute Valley Scholarship Auction at Forks High School commons on last weekend. The annual auction raised $175,750 for the scholarship program, which typically awards 50 to 60 scholarships for four-year colleges, two-year colleges, technical certification programs and apprenticeships to graduating seniors at Forks High School and the Quileute Tribal School. (Lonnie Archibald/for Peninsula Daily News)