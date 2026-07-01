Combined edition of newspaper to publish Friday

PORT ANGELES — Peninsula Daily News will publish a combined Friday/Saturday/Sunday edition on Friday.

The newspaper will make the change in anticipation of Independence Day, a federal holiday, on Saturday. The U.S. Postal Service does not deliver mail on federal holidays.

The Peninsula Daily News office will be closed on Friday in observance of the holiday.

Additional federal holidays that will impact delivery this year include Veterans Day on Wednesday, Nov. 11, Thanksgiving Day on Thursday, Nov. 26, Christmas Day on Friday, Dec. 25, and New Year’s Day on Friday, Jan. 1, 2027.

Print subscribers receive digital access for free. There also is a digital-only option to subscribe.

To access the electronic edition, go to www.peninsuladailynews.com, click on the Menu button in the top left-hand corner, and use the drop-down window to select “e-Editions.”

If you need assistance with accessing the digital version of the paper, call 360-452-2345 or 1-800-826-7714 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.