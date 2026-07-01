Kidder hired as executive director at Jefferson Land Trust

Jennifer Kidder will start as the executive director at Jefferson Land Trust in August.

PORT TOWNSEND — Jefferson Land Trust has hired Jennifer Kidder as its executive director.

Kidder was selected from a national search guided by the Potrero Group, a national executive search and leadership consulting firm that specializes in conservation and social impact organizations.

“Jefferson Land Trust’s commitment to conserving land in partnership with the community deeply resonates with me,” Kidder said. “I am excited by the opportunity to help protect the forests, farms, shorelines and wildlife habitats that make this region so special, while also strengthening connections between people and the places they care about.”

In August, she will replace Richard Tucker, who previously announced his retirement.

Kidder is the director of the Olympic campus of NatureBridge, a national program that provides overnight outdoor environmental science programs in Washington, D.C.’s Prince William Forest Park, San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park as well as at Yosemite and Olympic national parks.

She has served with NatureBridge for eight years and currently oversees a staff of 30 with a $3.1 million annual budget.

Her experience in operations, fundraising and environmental education positions her to lead Jefferson Land Trust in its mission to preserve open space, working lands and habitat.

Kidder has a bachelor of arts degree in geography and biological aspects of conservation from the University of Wisconsin in Madison, Wis. She also holds an MBA from Western Governors University in Millcreek, Utah.

Kidder serves on the board of directors for the North Olympic Land Trust and is the chair of the Washington Outdoor School Coalition’s board.

For more information, visit www.saveland.org.