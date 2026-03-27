Printed Clallam Transit schedules delayed

PORT ANGELES — Printed schedules reflecting Clallam Transit System route and service changes that took effect last week have been delayed, leaving riders without smartphones or other digital access with no easy alternative.

Clallam Transit General Manager Jason McNickle said the agency is aware of the inconvenience the holdup is causing some riders.

Until the new schedules arrive, photocopies will be available from bus drivers and at the Clallam Transit administration office at 830 W. Lauridsen Blvd. Riders also can call 360-452-4511 if they have questions.

A printable schedule is available online at www. clallamtransit.com/schedule. Changes by route and an interactive route map also can be found online.

The route changes are part of a long-term system improvements aimed to make trips faster, more predictable and easier to plan. Clallam Transit also has added trips, reduced gaps in service and shifted rural and intercity routes to more consistent, easy-to-remember timetables.