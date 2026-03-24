PREP ROUNDUP: Forks baseball splits doubleheader with Montesano

Forks’ Tannon Gaydeski, left, is safe at third after a double by teammate Lane Helvey Monday against Montesano at Fred Orr Park. The Spartans split two games against Montesano. (Lonnie Archibald/for Peninsula Daily News)

FORKS — The Forks baseball team got its first win of the season, beating Montesano 7-2, getting outstanding pitching from Connor Clark and Titus Rowley.

Montesano came back to win the second half of Monday’s doubleheader, as Forks was undone by one bad inning in a 9-4 loss.

In Game 1, Clark started, going six innings and allowing five hits as he blanked Montesano after the first inning. He struck out four. Rowley pitched a perfect seventh inning, striking out two.

The Spartans managed just four hits but were able to score seven runs thanks to six walks and two Montesano wild pitches that scored runs.

Lane Helvey had a double, two RBIs, a run scored and a stolen base. Mason Dent had a hit, a run scored, an RBI and a stolen base. Kinston Steffen had a hit and run scored and Dax Heppe had a hit.

In Game 2, the trio of Landen Olson, Rowley and Tannon Gaydeski allowed just five hits, but nine walks hurt the Spartans pitchers. Montesano scored seven of its runs in the fourth inning as Forks made two crucial errors and pitchers gave up seven walks in the inning.

Radley Bennett had a hit, a run scored, an RBI and a stolen base, while Cashtien Barajas had a hit and an RBI. Gaydeski had an RBI sacrifice fly.

Forks (1-2) is next scheduled to play at Chief Leschi on Thursday in the Spartans’ Pacific 2B League opener.

Forks 7, Montesano 2

Mont. 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 2 5 3

Forks 0 3 0 2 0 2 x — 7 4 1

Pitching

Forks — Clark 6 IP, 5 H, 4 K; Rowley IP, 2 K.

Hitting

Forks — Helvey 1-4, 2B, R, 2 RBI, SB; Dent 1-2, R, RBI, SB; Steffen 1-3, R; Heppe 1-1.

Montesano 9, Forks 4

Mont. 0 2 0 7 0 x x — 9 5 5

Forks 0 0 0 2 2 x x — 4 2 2

Pitching

Forks — Olson 3.1 IP, 2 H, 4 ER, 3 K; Rowley 0.1 IP, H, 4 ER, K; Gaydeski 1.1 IP, 2 H, 2 K.

Hitting

Forks — Bennett 1-2, R, RBI, SB; Barajas 1-3, RBI; Gaydeski 0-1, RBI, SF.

Quilcene 22, Darrington 2

QUILCENE — The Quilcene baseball team pounded out 22 hits, stole 16 bases and got a combined no-hitter in crushing Darrington 22-2 on Monday.

Aiden Cate, Eli Allen, Jacob Tirao and Oliver Hopkins all had big games.

Hopkins was 2-for-3 with a home run, three runs scored, three RBIs and two walks, while Allen was 3-for-4 with three doubles, five runs scored and four RBIs.

Cate was 3-for-4 with two doubles, four runs scored, two RBIs and two stolen bases, while Tirao was 3-for-3 with six stolen bases, four runs scored and an RBI.

Logan Carstensen was 3-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored while Jayden Minish was 2-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and a run scored.

On the mound, Cate, Allen, Carstensen and Kanyon Kjosen combined to go five innings, striking out 11 and allowing zero hits.

Quilcene (2-1) was scheduled to play Crosspoint Christian on Tuesday and is next scheduled to play at Crosspoint on Thursday.

Quilcene 22, Darrington 2

Darr. 0 0 1 0 1 x x — 2 0 4

Quil. (10) 0 4 4 4 x x — 22 22 1

Pitching

Quil. — Cate IP, 2 K; Allen 2 IP, 5 K; Carstensen IP, ER, 2 K; Kjosen IP, 2 K.

Hitting

Quil. — Hopkins 2-3, HR, 3 R, 3 RBI, 2 BB; Allen 2-4, 3 2B, 5 R, 4 RBI; Cate 3-4, 2 2B, 4 R, 2 RBI; Tirao 3-3, 4 R, RBI, 6 SB; Carstensen 3-4, 2B, R, 2 RBI, Minish 3-3, 2B, R, 3 RBI.

Girls Tennis Port Angeles 5, Bremerton 2

BREMERTON — The Port Angeles girls tennis team swept its doubles matches in beating Bremerton 5-2 on Monday.

The top duo of Ryle Medley and Allison Fricker won 6-1, 6-2, while the No. 2 doubles team of Jules Getzin and Ivy Powless won a hard-fought match 7-5, 6-4.

Brylie Martin and Keira Brown won 6-1, 6-0, and Charlotte Curran and Cate Chance won 6-4, 6-0.

Winning her singles match was Cayleigh Alward 6-1, 6-3. Audry Rudd lost her singles match 6-0, 6-0 to Bremerton’s top singles player, while Alyssum Larsen lost 7-6 (7-5), 6-0.

Boys Soccer Montesano 4, Forks 2

FORKS — Forks played 1A Montesano tough in a 4-2 Evergreen 1A League loss.

“It was a very competitive game,” said coach Hugo Lucas. “Overall, we looked strong. We looked good. We passed well.”

Scoring goals for Forks were Yosgart Gonzalez-Ayala and Margarito Gonzalez-Black.

Though Forks is a 2B school, the Spartans play in a hybrid 2B-1A league for soccer because few 2B schools play soccer.

Montesano is one of the tougher 1A schools with a 3-1-1 overall record.

Forks (3-2-0 in league) next hosts Rochester at 7 p.m. today in a nonleague game.