Trial is reset in two theft cases

SEQUIM — A new joint trial date has been set for a Sequim employer and his employee for multiple alleged counts of theft and writing bad checks in exchange for precious metals and services.

Kurt Miller, owner of Gold Rush Jewelry and Coin in downtown Sequim, and employee Kimberly Stober will have a 10-day trial begin on Sept. 28.

A previous April 13 start date was stricken by Judge Simon Barnhart during a status hearing in Clallam County Superior Court. A status hearing was set for 9 a.m. Aug. 7. The outside date for the trial is Oct. 28, Barnhart said.

Stober’s defense attorney William Payne said he was still going through almost 5,000 pages of discovery. Miller is represented by court-appointed attorney Alex Stalker.

The case is being prosecuted by state Attorney General Nick Brown’s office with Tienney Milnor, section chief for the Major Economic Crimes Unit, saying at the hearing they intend to join the two cases and try Miller and Stober together as “they are the same actors.”

Milnor said they intend to file additional charges against Miller and she anticipates 20-plus victims providing testimony during the trial.

Miller and Stober both have been released on their personal recognizance with conditions, such as continuing to appear in court.

Alleged offenses occurred from September 2022 through August 2024 during which they bought, sold or consigned precious metals and took in jewelry for repair. In many instances, they bought precious metals and jewelry using three different bank accounts with insufficient funds, court documents state.

The Sequim Police Department served a search warrant on Aug. 29, 2024, after dozens of customer complaints of services not being rendered or checks having insufficient funds.

Police said Miller and Stober took more than $132,000 in total from 24 individuals or couples.

Miller pleaded not guilty to 40 felony and misdemeanor charges, including nine counts of first-degree theft, seven counts of second-degree theft, five counts third-degree theft, 14 counts of unlawful issuance of a check greater than $750, and five counts of unlawful issuance of a check equal to or less than $750. He could face up to 10 years in prison and/or a $20,000 fine.

Stober pleaded not guilty on Jan. 23 to 12 felony charges, including four counts of first-degree theft, three counts of second-degree theft and five counts of unlawful issuance of a bank check for greater than $750. She could face up to 10 years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.

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Matthew Nash is a reporter with the Olympic Peninsula News Group, which is composed of Sound Publishing newspapers Peninsula Daily News, Sequim Gazette and Forks Forum. He can be reached by email at matthew.nash@sequimgazette.com.