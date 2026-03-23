Sheriff’s Office seeking information on missing Port Angeles man

PORT ANGELES — The Clallam County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about a Port Angeles man who has been missing since November.

Loren T. Ciceri, 35, borrowed a motorcycle from a friend on the evening of Nov. 18 with the reported intent of driving to the river access of the Elwha River under the Elwha River bridge off Crown Z Water Road to meet a friend, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Ciceri’s route would have been westbound on West Edgewood Drive, South on Laird Road, west on Elwha River Road then north on Crown Z Water Road. The friend said Ciceri never showed up, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The motorcycle was reported abandoned on Nov. 19 off the roadway in the 1700 block of Lower Elwha Road, a short distance from Ciceri’s destination, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Ciceri’s backpack and helmet were found on the motorcycle, the agency added.

Residents in the area reported seeing a male, believed to be Ciceri, working on the motorcycle, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The motorcycle was found to have a mechanical problem when the owner picked it up, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Ciceri, who has been transient in the Port Angeles area for the past two years, is described to be a white male, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 115 pounds, with brown hair, hazel eyes and missing an incisor on the top row of his teeth. He was last seen wearing dark clothing consisting of a black pair of Carhartt pants, dark jacket and a pair of black Hardy gloves, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Anyone who has information about Ciceri is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 360-417-2459.