Sequim Food Bank celebrates its former, current directors

Sequim Food Bank board members commemorate the transition between outgoing executive director Andra Smith and new director Jen Colmore. Colmore first worked as a volunteer and then the facility’s community engagement coordinator. (Matthew Nash/Olympic Peninsula News Group)

Former Sequim Food Bank Executive Director Andra Smith is wrapped in a blanket called “Agate Beach” donated by the Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe. New Executive Director Jen Colmore read a note from food bank board director Loni Greninger that said the blanket symbolized the process of agates becoming beautiful rocks from pressure and friction. Smith has taken a new job as the executive director of the Washington Food Coalition. (Matthew Nash/Olympic Peninsula News Group)

SEQUIM — There was a celebratory mood at the Sequim Food Bank for its Hail and Farewell event that recognized the achievements of former Executive Director Andra Smith while they shared in the excitement for new director Jen Colmore.

Dozens of people, including board directors, staff members, volunteers and community supporters, gathered to share stories, food, gifts, tears and several hugs.

Smith, who announced in November she had taken the job as executive director of the Washington Food Coalition after 10 years at the Sequim Food Bank, said it was an honor to serve the community.

When Smith started as the food bank’s bookkeeper under former director Mark Ozias more than 10 years ago, Smith said a busy service day was serving 60 families. Now they see nearly 160 families each service day with food going out of the facility six days a week.

Smith said she sometimes didn’t sleep through the night through hardships and increased demand.

“But a lot of times you do because you know that we’re all in this together and y’all have our back,” she said.

Ozias, now a Clallam County commissioner, said Smith had a keen eye for the food bank’s operations early on.

“What she’s done since then is really nothing short of miraculous,” he said.

Ozias highlighted Smith’s leadership through the COVID-19 pandemic and that emergency responders turned to food banks for help.

“Andra was a leader among her peers, as she always is, to stand up and really help the community navigate those very difficult times,” Ozias said.

Board president Deon Kapetan said Smith’s leadership helped the food bank persevere and expand services during those hardships.

“One of my favorite things about watching Andra go through some early tough times and challenging times is that I always knew where her heart was,” Kapetan said.

“She would always do the hard work, and it was really easy to get behind her because she was willing to do the hard work, and when I say hard work, that means professionally with her team.”

Kapetan said food banks across the state look to Sequim as a leader, and that Smith always wants to make food insecurity not feel shameful.

Smith said hiring Colmore makes the transition an easier one.

Colmore started as a volunteer and became its community engagement coordinator, leading the first community fundraiser Everyone at the Table and raising more than $70,000.

“She’s been building relationships with volunteers and visitors, connecting with community partners, organizing events and helping tell the food bank’s story,” Smith said.

“But more importantly, Jen understands the heart of this place. She understands that the food bank is about more than food. It’s about community, dignity and making sure that everyone feels welcome.”

Colmore has decades of executive nonprofit experience. Since 2005, she has served as executive director of Living Compassion, a long-term nutrition, education and economic development initiative in Zambia which supports more than 1,000 children and families.

“I’ve seen her thoughtfulness, her commitment and how much she cares about the work and about the people here,” Smith said of Colmore.

“I am so excited to see where you take this team and where the Sequim Food Bank goes next. This organization is so strong because of the people here. The volunteers who show up every day and the community that believes in making sure everyone has a place at the table, and I truly can’t think of a better person to lead this into the next chapter.”

Colmore said working so close with Smith for the past year has been serendipitous seeing how she’s been a “leader that is so willing to do what needs to be done to lead the organization, but only when it’s needed, and to really let the team of volunteers, of staff, do what they do so well, and to allow them to have their own leadership in their own areas.

“That was a breath of fresh air for me, and I loved that in this organization,” she said.

As part of the celebration, Colmore, on behalf of Loni Greninger, Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe’s council vice chair and a food bank board member, read a statement about a donated blanket called “Agate Beach” that staff wrapped around Smith to symbolize the process of agates becoming beautiful rocks from pressure and friction.

“Look at the beautiful work that has come to fruition, and look at the beauty of your own personal growth as well,” Colmore said for Greninger. “Thank you for your service to the food bank and community, and cheers to your next season in the new position.”

Sequim Food Bank, 144 W. Alder St., offers distribution days from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays and from 9 a.m. to noon on Fridays and Saturdays. A Mobile Food Pantry travels to set locations across the Sequim area Tuesdays through Fridays. For more information, visit sequimfoodbank.org.

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Matthew Nash is a reporter with the Olympic Peninsula News Group, which is composed of Sound Publishing newspapers Peninsula Daily News, Sequim Gazette and Forks Forum. He can be reached by email at matthew.nash@sequimgazette.com.