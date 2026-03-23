ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Mikkiah Stevens, Port Angeles softball

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The Port Angeles Roughriders softball team keeps finding ways to replenish its powerful offense even with the graduation of hitting stars.

This year the team has to replace the hitting of Heidi Leitz, Abby Kimball and Lexi Smith, who all graduated last year.

Stepping into the role so far this season is senior Mikkiah Stevens.

In three victories, she has done a ton of damage at the plate. She is batting .500 (4-for-8) with a double, four runs scored, three stolen bases and seven RBIs. She had three RBIs in wins over Lynden and Olympic and had a crucial hit and RBI in a 2-1 pitchers’ duel victory over Lynden Christian. She has already nearly totaled her RBI numbers from last year.

Stevens and her Riders’ teammates are scheduled to be back on the field at Bremerton today with the team’s first home game scheduled at Dry Creek Elementary set for 4 p.m. Friday with sunny weather forecast for that game.

Athlete of the Week is sponsored by Swain’s General Store in Port Angeles.