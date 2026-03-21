Todd Ortloff Show guests this week

PORT ANGELES — Here is this week’s schedule for the 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Todd Ortloff Show on KONP 1450 AM, 101.7 FM in Port Angeles, 101.3 FM in Sequim and myclallamcounty.com on the internet outside the Port Angeles area.

This week’s scheduled lineup:

Monday – Integrative Veterinarian, Dr. Carol Osborne, DVM, addressing media chatter on keeping pets healthy.

Tuesday – Tax attorney Rob Onnen, discussing 1031 exchanges and tax consequences of selling real estate.

Wednesday – Dr. Evan Small, Medical Director of Olympic Medical Center’s Emergency Room department.

Second segment – Bacon Bits with Amanda Bacon, where she interviews Eileen M. Collins, a former astronaut, and a retired U.S. Air Force colonel. She retired from the Air Force in Jan 2005 and from NASA in May 2006 after a 28-year distinguished career. A former military instructor and test pilot, Collins was the first female pilot and first female commander of a space shuttle.

Thursday – Rick Ross, Athletic Director at Peninsula College, discussing his career at PC.

Second segment – Business Bits with Small Business Advisor, Kevin Hoult.