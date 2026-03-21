PREP ROUNDUP: PA, Sequim soccer teams fall in road games

BAINBRIDGE — The Port Angeles boys soccer team stayed close with powerhouse Bainbridge, but the Spartans pulled away with a pair of second half goals to win 4-0.

“The Spartans had 80 percent of the ball possession while the Riders defended well overall to hold Bainbridge to 2 goals each half,” said coach Chris Saari. “Port Angeles couldn’t get a lot going offensively or connecting passes, but still managed a few shots and some pressure on the Spartans goal with long throws, free kicks and corner kicks.”

Matthew Miller hit the post on a near post shot in the second half that was inches away from being the school record-breaking goal. Kanyon Anderson had a shot from outside the box in the second half that forced the Bainbridge keeper to save it for a corner.

Grant Butterworth was solid again defensively for the Riders with his headers, one-on-one defending, cover and clearances, according to Saari. Freshman Wyatt Davis also stood out at the back for Port Angeles, making several big plays that kept the ball out of the Rider net.

Freshman Goalie Maverick Williams has been playing solid early this season. Bainbridge tested him often and he responded well to the challenge. Williams made multiple key saves and held on to some shots that came in with a lot of power. He controlled his area well and communicated well, collecting loose balls. He looked like he belonged competing against some of the best seniors in the state.

“The Riders can take some satisfaction having competed well with Bainbridge but will have to continue to improve before they face the Spartans again at home,” Saari said.

Saari named Williams, Davis and Butterworth his defensive players of the match.

Port Angeles (2-1, 3-1) has a league home game against Olympic at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Peninsula College.

North Mason 2, Sequim 1

BELFAIR — Playing in their third game in four days, the wear and tear caught up with the Sequim Wolves, who fell on the road against North Mason 2-1 on Friday.

“Against North Kitsap [on Thursday, a 1-0 loss], we were fantastic. We were just unlucky,” said coach Ian McCallum. “But it took a lot out of us.”

Against North Mason, the Wolves were missing three players. The Bulldogs got the winning goal late off a corner kick.

“I gotta give North Mason a lot of credit. They scored on an unbelievable winning goal direct off a corner,” McCallum said.

McCallum said the Wolves had chances to score but just “couldn’t put the ball in the back of the net.” Colton Anderson gave the Wolves their goal, tying the game at 1-1 after North Mason scored an early goal off a corner kick.

McCallum also thought that Matias Divinsky on defense and Dylan Anderson in the midfield each played solid games.

Sequim (1-2) gets a few days to rest up from its busy week and then is back on the pitch at 7 p.m. Tuesday hosting unbeaten Bainbrige (3-0).

Girls Softball

Port Angeles 9, Olympic 2

BREMERTON — The Port Angeles girls softball team improved to 4-0 on the season as Lynzee Reid and Allison Leitz combined on a four-hitter in a 9-2 victory Friday over Olympic.

Reid started, going 5⅓ innings, allowing four hits and two earned runs while striking out four. Leitz pitched the final 1⅔, striking out all five batters that she faced.

At the plate, Lilly Lancaster was 1-for-3 with a big two-run double in the fourth inning that blew the game open. She also scored a run.

Mikkiah Stevens also had a big game, going 2-for-3 with a double, two runs scored, three RBIS and a sac fly.

Port Angeles (2-0, 4-0) next plays at Bremerton on Tuesday.

Port Angeles 9, Olympic 2

PA 0 1 0 5 1 0 2 — 9 10 0

Oly. 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 — 2 4 3

WP: Reid

Pitching

PA — Reid 5.1 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 4 K; Leitz 1.2 IP, 5 K.

Hitting

PA — Stevens 2-3, 2B, 2 R, 3 RBI; SF; Lancaster 1-3, 2B, R, 2 RBI; Politika 1-4, 2 R, SB; Ritchie 1-3, R, RBI, SB; Disque 1-2, RBI; Rognlien 1-4, RBI, SB; Rudd 1-4, R.