EYE ON THE PENINSULA:

An animal services contract and an update on Olympic National Park and Olympic National Forest will be discussed next week before Peninsula boards and commissions.

Clallam County Commissioners

The three Clallam County commissioners will consider terminating the animal services contract with the Olympic Peninsula Humane Society and contracting animal services through RISE Rescue Alliance during their weekly work session on Monday.

An executive session to discuss litigation or potential litigation that was scheduled for a special meeting at 1 p.m. Monday has been canceled.

The commissioners’ work session, at 9 a.m. Monday, will preview items set for action at their formal meeting, which will start at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meetings will be in the county commissioners’ meeting room in the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

The meetings can be viewed online at https://clallamcowa.portal.civicclerk.com.

To participate via Zoom video, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83692664344.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 836 9266 4344 and passcode 12345.

Agenda items include:

• Resolutions appointing members to the Revenue Advisory Committee, the Solid Waste Advisory Committee and the Behavioral Health Advisory Board.

• A resolution certifying the county’s capitalized asset inventory as of Dec. 31, 2024.

• Position reviews for an accounts payable audit specialist II and an audit specialist I in the Auditor’s Office and for a juvenile probation officer I in Juvenile Services.

• Approval of a collective bargaining agreement with the Clallam County Sheriff Support Services Guild.

• An agreement with Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe for law enforcement duties.

• A purchase order with Dell Technologies for $252,878 for Microsoft software licenses.

• An update on the Heritage Advisory Board from Paula Hunt.

• An amended agreement with Anchor QEA LLC to extend the completion date for design services related to the Dungeness off-channel reservoir project.

• A letter of support to the state Department of Ecology related to the Bogachiel River floodplain and community resilience project.

• Contract extensions for Conservation Future projects grants with the North Olympic Land Trust for Cameron Farm, Heifer Farm North and Heifer Farm South.

• An update on the 2026 Parks Comprehensive Plan from Don Crawford and Steve Duh.

• A request to use the interlocal purchasing system to purchase equipment for the Clallam County Fair rodeo arena renovation grant project.

• A call for bids for the jail detention security electronics system project. Bids must be be received no later than 10 a.m. April 28.

• A pre-application questionnaire for a Community Forest Program grant from the state Recreation and Conservation Office.

• A pre-application questionnaire for a Historical County Courthouse Program grant from the state Department of Archaeology and Historical Preservation.

• A pre-application questionnaire for a Washington Wildlife and Recreation Program grant from the state Recreation and Conservation Office.

• A resolution establishing the structure of the Board of Equalization.

• An update on the Criminal Justice contract discussions with Sequim and Port Angeles from county administrator Todd Mielke and Dee Broughton.

• Approval of the minutes from the March 17 Board of Equalization meeting.

• A resolution authorizing the use of American Rescue Plan Act funds to pay eligible 2026 public safety personnel costs.

• Approval of a proposed scenic bikeway designation for the Olympic Discovery Trail as agency/landowner.

• A call for bids, to be received no later than 10 a.m. April 14 for the supply of 2026 hot mix asphalt requirements.

• Annual certification to the state County Road Administration Board regarding road fund expenditures for fish passage barrier removal and traffic law enforcement.

• An amended agreement with the state Administrative Office of the Courts for reallocation of $4,000 for the Family Juvenile Court Improvement Plan for trauma responsive supports and Family Reunification Day.

• An agreement with the state Office of Crime Victim Advocacy for $27,364 of a victim/witness domestic violence specific grant to pay part of the salary of the victim witness coordinator.

• Opening of request for proposals/qualification for the geotechnical assessment of McDonald Creek.

The meeting agendas are posted at https://clallamcowa.portal.civicclerk.com.

Public comment may be sent to loni.gores@clallamcountywa.gov.

Other Clallam County meetings:

Meeting agendas are posted at https://clallamcowa.portal.civicclerk.com.

• The Solid Waste Advisory Committee meeting scheduled for 3 p.m. Wednesday has been canceled.

• The Fair Advisory Board will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in room 160 at the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting online, visit www.zoom.us/join or call 1-253-215-8782, then enter meeting ID 881 0699 0452 and passcode 12345.

• The Sheriff’s Citizen Advisory Committee will meet at 5 p.m. Thursday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the county commissioners’ conference room at the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

Jefferson County commissioners

The three Jefferson County commissioners will hear updates regarding Olympic National Park and Olympic National Forest from Sula Jacobs and Kelly Lawrence when they meet at 9 a.m. Monday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the commissioners’ chambers at the Jefferson County Courthouse, 1820 Jefferson St., Port Townsend.

To join the meeting online, visit https://zoom.us/j/93777841705.

For audio only, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter access code 937-7784-1705#.

Public comments emailed to jeffbocc@co.jefferson.wa.us will be included in the meeting minutes. Comments also may be made in person, via Zoom or by telephone.

The full agenda is expected to be posted at www.co.jefferson.wa.us under the BoCC Agenda link in the “Helpful Links” section at the bottom of the page.

Other Jefferson County meetings:

The county’s meeting schedule is posted at https://co.jefferson.wa.us.

• The Civil Service Commission will meet at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the commissioners’ chambers at the Jefferson County Courthouse, 1820 Jefferson St., Port Townsend.

To join the meeting online, visit https://teams.microsoft.com/meet/27565404672494?p=vFhG7pQwhYR01bJrWI.

For audio only, call 469-965-260 and enter conference ID 199 129 315#.

• The Jefferson County Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Advisory Board will meet at 2:45 p.m. Tuesday.

The meeting will be in the Pacific Room at Jefferson County Public Health, 615 Sheridan St., Port Townsend.

• The Housing Fund Board will meet at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the county commissioners’ chambers in the Jefferson County Courthouse, 1820 Jefferson St., Port Townsend.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/91098454388.

• The Jefferson County Planning Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be at the Jefferson County Transit Center, 63 Four Corners Road, Port Townsend.

To join the meeting online, visit https://zoom.us/j/95998994925?pwd=p8TXkhpx0ZZOMupwO12jr3FkhbxbP1.1.

Clallam County Public Utility District

Clallam County Public Utility District commissioners will meet at 1:30 p.m. Monday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the Lake Crescent boardroom at the PUD’s main office, 104 Hooker Road, Sequim.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84721624204?pwd=Q0pCaVRLWXFqeWpONVFYaFM0UFB2UT09.

For audio only, call 1-253-215-8782, then enter meeting ID 847 2162 4204 and passcode 718170.

Public comment may be submitted in advance to info@clallampud.net.

The agenda is posted at https://clallampud-net.community.highbond.com/Portal.

Jefferson County Public Utility District

Jefferson County Public Utility District commissioners will discuss the performance of a public employee in executive session during a special meeting at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the PUD offices at 310 Four Corners Road, Port Townsend.

To join the meeting online, visit www.zoom.us/my/jeffcopud or call 833-548-0282, meeting ID 4359992575#.

The agenda is posted at https://jeffpud.diligent.community/Portal/MeetingTypeList.aspx.

Forks city

The Forks City Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday.

The hybrid meeting will be at city hall, 500 Division St., Forks.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88082738378?pwd=OYkjpIvCQawkoxL2oXlCdYK9E7SJk5.1.

The agenda is expected to be posted at www.forkswashington.org.

Sequim city

The Sequim City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday.

The hybrid meeting will be at the civic center, 152 W. Cedar St., Sequim.

Written public comment can be sent to clerk@sequimwa.gov and will be distributed to the council prior to the meeting.

The agenda and meeting link are expected to be posted at https://www.sequimwa.gov/215/Agendas-Minutes.

Chimacum School Board

The Chimacum School Board will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The board will meet in Room 702 at Chimacum Elementary School, 91 West Valley Road, Chimacum.

The agenda and meeting link are expected to be posted at go.boarddocs.com/wa/chimacum/board.nsf/public.

Crescent school

The Crescent School Board will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The board will meet in the library at Crescent School, 50350 state Highway 112, Joyce.

The agenda is expected to be posted at https://go.boarddocs.com/wa/crescent/Board.nsf/Public.

Port Angeles schools

The Port Angeles School Board will meet at 5 p.m. Thursday.

The board will meet in room 208 at Lincoln Center, 905 W. Ninth St., Port Angeles.

The meeting will stream at https://www.youtube.com/@portangelesschooldistrict.

The agenda is expected to be posted at https://www.boarddocs.com/wa/pasd/Board.nsf/public.

Quillayute Valley schools

The Quillayute Valley School board will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

The board will meet in the library at Forks High School, 261 S. Spartan Ave., Forks.

The agenda is expected to be posted at https://www.qvschools.org/o/qvsd/page/board-meetingsagendas.

Jefferson Healthcare

Jefferson Healthcare commissioners will meet at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the executive conference room at Jefferson Healthcare, 834 Sheridan St., Port Townsend.

For audio only, dial 509-598-2842. The conference ID number is 613756871#.

The agenda is expected to be posted at https://jeffersonhealthcare.org/hospital-commission.

Quilcene Fire Rescue

The Quilcene Fire Rescue board will host a special meeting of Jefferson County fire districts 2, 4 and 5 at 6 p.m. Monday.

The hybrid meeting will be at Station 21, 70 Herbert St., Quilcene.

Fire district 2 operates Quilcene Fire Rescue, district 4 operates Brinnon Fire and district 5 operates Discovery Bay Volunteer Fire and Rescue.

District representatives will discuss the possibility of developing a regional advanced life support program.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/5395075683.

The full agenda is posted at https://quilcenefirerescue.org and www.brinnonfire.org/board.

North Olympic Library Trustees

The North Olympic Library System Board of Trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

The hybrid meeting will be at the Port Angeles Library, 2210 S. Peabody St., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting online, visit https://zoom.us/j/99297588060?pwd=Mo9AlWgGXGOblAkFsLlYMaOfoHQfGu.1.

The agenda is expected to be posted at https://www.nols.org/board-administration.

Water District 1

Jefferson County Water District 1 will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The district will meet at the Paradise Bay Community Club, 141 W. Alder St., Port Ludlow.

Water District 1 serves Paradise Bay.