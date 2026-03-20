TRACK & FIELD: Revamped PA Invite returning Saturday

PORT ANGELES — A long-running athletic tradition returns today as the PA Invitational Track Meet returns in earnest.

First established in the 1950s, this historic event has been a staple of the local sports community for decades, bringing together athletes, families, and fans in celebration of track and field.

After being canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the invitational is once again ready to showcase the speed, strength and spirit that define the sport.

But the PA Invitational is more than just a track meet — it’s a community event.

Festivities will run from 11 a.m. through the late afternoon, with food trucks and music. Admission is free.

This year’s meet promises to be one of the most exciting yet.

Nine schools from across the region will be in attendance, including Sequim, East Jefferson, Neah Bay, Clallam Bay, Crescent and the host Roughriders along with Cedar Park Christian and Chief Leschi.

With several returning state champions and more than 400 elite athletes competing, spectators can expect a full day of high-level performances across all events—from sprints and distance races to jumps and throws.

Riders compete

BREMERTON — Sophomore Sariah Doherty and senior Brody Pierce each won two events to pace Port Angeles in a three-team Olympic League meet with the Olympic Trojans and some select Clallam Bay Bruins.

The Roughrider boys and girls each finished second behind host Olympic

Pierce, who pulled off some sweet slam dunks during basketball season, posted a leap of 43-feet, 5-inches to win the triple jump and claimed the long jump in 19’9.

Easton Dempsey was tops in the 3,200-meters in 10 minutes, 34.33 seconds.

Maximus DeLano also won the discus (120-feet, 1-inch) by a wide margin for the Riders.

Clallam Bay junior Cyrus Politte turned in a winning high jump of 5-6 for the Bruins.

Doherty was first in the javelin (66-8) and the shot put (27-7.5) to pace the Port Angeles girls.

Miriam Cobb was first in the 300 hurdles for the Riders, while Leia Larson won the 800 by nearly 10 seconds (2:39.19).

Isabella Huff threw the discus a winning 65-7.25 for Port Angeles.

Clallam Bay freshman Kaleeka Mendoza-McCarty had an impressive performance, winning the long jump with a leap of 14-5.5 feet, tying for the high jump win (4-4) and coming in second in the 100-meter sprint (14.57).

Sequim at Bainbridge

BAINBRIDGE — Two-time defending state high jump champ Clare Turella opened the season with a leap of 4-feet, 10-inches to win the event for Sequim in a three-team meet at Bainbridge on Thursday.

Sequim’s boys and girls squads each finished in third.

Wolves freshman Emily Bair came out on top in the 1,600 meters in 6 minutes, 31 seconds.

The Sequim 4×200 relay squad of Bridget Pyeatt, Kylie Peters, Harper Campbell and Kalea Keate won its race in 1:56.30.

In the boys portion of the meet, Reid Randall (52.69) edged teammate Adrian Osborne’s personal best time of 53.39 for the win in the 400.

Sequim senior Abraham Herrera also came out on top in the discus (106-07).

The Wolves compete today at the Port Angeles Invitational.