Concerts, dance party set for this weekend

Music performances, plays and a family dance party highlight this weekend’s events on the North Olympic Peninsula.

• Abracadabra Trip and Whump will perform at a Spring Equinox Dance Party from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday at the Quilcene Lantern, 7360 Center Road, Quilcene.

Tickets are $10 per person at https://btt.bold typetickets.com or $15 to $25 at the door.

Port Townsend-based Abracadabra Trip combines rock and soul vibes with psychedelic jams.

The band features Laura Newman, vocals and guitar; Chris Mangold, vocals and lead guitar; Cat Chichester, bass; Ken Lykes, keyboards; and Josh Dylan Peters, drums and vocals.

Whump calls its music “log-jam-forest-funk: a style that traverses jazz, fusion, country, metal and rock.”

Band members include Jason Taylor, bass and vocals; Daniel Csizmadia, vocals and guitar; Peter Beeler, vocals and drums; and Ken Lykes, keyboards.

• Gerry O’Connor will perform during the Rainshadow Concerts series at 7:30 tonight at Rainshadow Recording in Building 315 at Fort Worden State Park, 200 Battery Way, Port Townsend.

Tickets are $25 per person at www.ticketstorm.com/c/17038/rainshadow recording or $30 at the door.

Special guest Don Penzien will open the show.

O’Connor has been involved in Irish music and dance since the 1960s. He has won numerous All Ireland titles between 1967 and 1973 in duets, trios and four Céili bands.

O’Connor’s first solo album, “Journeyman,” was listed in the top five albums of the year for 2004 by the Irish Times. He has performed with members of the Chieftains, Boys of the Lough, Planxty, De Dannan and Bothy Band.

Penzien, a guitarist who performs Irish traditional music, plays concerts and festivals with Gailfean, The Máirtín de Cógáin Project and Haley Richardson.

• Ghostlight Productions will stage the musical “Cinderella” with shows at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturday and a matinee at 2 p.m. Sunday in the auditorium at Sequim High School, 601 N. Sequim Ave., Sequim.

Tickets are $15 to $22 per person at https://glp.ludus.com.

Mark Lorentzen will direct the production of the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical with choreography by Anna Pederson.

• The Derina Harvey Band will perform a Celtic rock concert for Port Ludlow Performing Arts at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Bay Club, 120 Spinnaker Place, Port Ludlow.

Tickets are $40 per person at www.portludlow performingarts.com.

Harvey and her ensemble perform reimagined classic Celtic tunes that blend traditional songs with contemporary energy in addition to original songs.

For more information, visit www.derinaharvey.com.

• The Salish Sea Early Music Festival will present “Renaissance Psalms, Irish Baroque and Folk” at 2 p.m. Sunday at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 1020 Jefferson St., Port Townsend.

A $20 to $30 free-will offering is requested. Youths 18 and younger will be admitted free.

The concert will feature guitarist and lutenist Oleg Timofeyev and baroque flutist Jeffrey Cohan, the festival’s artistic director.

The program will be in three parts covering Renaissance psalms from the 1620s in Holland, Irish and Scottish folk music of the 1740s, and operatic and traditional variations from 1820s France.

Part I will include musical variations by lutenist Nicolas Vallet and flutist Jakob van Eyck.

Part II will include James Oswald’s “Airs for the Seasons,” popular Scottish melodies collected by Italian composer Francesco Barsanti and some popular songs written specifically for the English guitar by Scotsman Robert Bremner.

Part III will feature variations on popular opera songs and folk traditions by guitarist Ferdinando Carulli and flutist Jean-Louis Tulou.

For Part III, Timofeyev will use a seven-string guitar made in Russia and an Cohan will use an eight-keyed flute made in London. Both instruments were made in 1820.

For more information, visit www.salishseafestival.org.

• “The Play That Goes Wrong” will continue its run with shows at 7 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Port Angeles Community Playhouse, 1235 E. Lauridsen Blvd., Port Angeles.

Tickets are $18 per person, $9 for students, at www.pacommunity players.org.

Jessica McKenzie will direct the play, which was written by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields.

The comedy follows an amateur drama group attempting to stage a 1920s murder mystery but plagued by actors who can’t remember their lines or cues, a set that is falling apart and props that keep breaking.

• Bread and Gravy will perform from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Taps @ The Guardhouse, 300 Eisenhower Ave., Fort Worden State Park, Port Townsend.

No cover charge.

• Black Diamond Junction will perform from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Sunday at Elks Lodge #2642, 143 Port Williams Road, Sequim.

Admission is $12 per person, $10 for lodge members.

• The Port Angeles Friends of the Library will host a Bag of Books sale from 10:15 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. today and from 10:30 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the entry lobby at the Port Angeles Main Library, 2210 S. Peabody St., Port Angeles.

Bags will be provided, and customers will be able to purchase as many books as they can fit into the bag for $5.

Customers also may bring their Friends of the Library canvas tote bag and fill it for $3.

The Friends of the Library’s book bags also will be available. Customers may buy a bag for $8 and fill it for free.

Proceeds will benefit special programs hosted by the North Olympic Library System.

For more information, visit www.friendsofthe librarypa.org.

• Quileute Tribal Enterprises and Concerned Citizens of Forks will host the “Let’s GLOW Crazy” family dance party from 6 to 8 tonight at the Forks Branch Library, 171 S. Forks Ave., Forks.

The party is designed to create a safe, welcoming space where family members of all ages can come together to enjoy an evening of dancing and play.

The party will include music, disco lights, temporary glow tattoos, games, a glow-themed “Best Dressed” contest and prizes.

Dinner and refreshments will be available, and children can enjoy classic games like limbo and musical chairs.

For more information, call the library at 360-374-6402, email discover@nols.org or visit www.nols.org.

• The Elwha Legacy Forests Coalition will host “Salish Sea Trilogy” at 6 tonight in the Little Theater at Peninsula College’s Port Angeles campus, 1502 E. Lauridsen Blvd.

The free trilogy will include three short films about the Southern Resident killer whales and Chinook salmon by Jessica Plumb.

Following the film screenings, there will be a discussion led by Plumb, Elizabeth Dunne, Howard Garrett and Freddie Lane.

• The Dungeness River Nature Center will host a screening of the film “Fish War” at 6 tonight at the center’s Rainshadow Hall, 1943 W. Hendrickson Road, Sequim.

The 2024 documentary uses archival footage and interviews with activists involved in the battle for native fishing rights that culminated in the Boldt decision.

Admission is $5 per person. Proceeds support educational activities at the center.

Attendees can register at www.dungenessriver center.org.

• Field Arts & Events Hall will host a screening of “David Byrne’s American Utopia” at 7 p.m. Friday in the Sunset Lounge at Field Hall, 201 W. Front St., Port Angeles.

The 2020 documentary, directed by Spike Lee, explores Byrne’s 2019 Broadway show, which was based on the album of the same name.

General admission tickets are $20 per person at www.fieldhallevents.org/tickets.

• The Five Acre School Parent Service Organization will host a community shred event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, or until the truck fills up, in the parking lot at 651 W. Washington St., Sequim.

Participants are asked to bring standard office paper and file folders for shredding in the on-site LeMay Mobile Shredding truck.

There is no need to remove staples or paper clips, but no cardboard, trash, CDs or DVDs will be allowed.

Organizers can accept donations by cash or check. Checks can be made out to “Five Acre School PSO.”

Proceeds will benefit the school’s tuition assistance fund.

For more information, visit www.fiveacreschool.org.

• Connections @ Field Hall will host a watch party for Chan Hellman’s TEDx Talk “The Science and Power of Hope” at 11:30 a.m. next to the cafe at Field Arts & Events Hall, 201 W. Front St., Port Angeles.

During the free presentation, Hellman will discuss what hope is and explore the research behind it.

Following the talk, staff from the Clallam Resilience Project will lead a conversation about how to intentionally cultivate hope in our daily lives.

For more information, email clallamresilience@gmail.com.

• The PNW Miss Leadership pageant, emceed by Elizabeth Graeme, is set from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Forks Athletic and Aquatic Club, 91 Maple Ave., Forks.

Graeme is with the Miss FACS Worldwide pageant system. FACS is an acronym that stands for Fight Against Childhood Starvation.

The pageant is free, although voluntary donations for the Forks Food Bank will be accepted at the door.

The youth pageant will focus on personal growth, community service and leadership.

Contestants will compete in three divisions: Elementary, third- through fifth-graders; Junior High School, sixth- through eighth-graders; and high school, ninth- through 12th-graders.

A queen and a runner-up will be selected from each division.

Graeme said she hopes to help raise donations for the local food bank and help other girls explore the world of community service and leadership through pageantry.

• Laura Me Smith will call for a community dance at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Quimper Grange, 1219 Corona St., Port Townsend.

Music will be provided by the Quimper Chums, featuring Dave Thielk, Katya Kirsch, Jeanette Henderson and Lori Bernstein.

Beginners and experienced dancers are welcome.

Admission is $10 per person, $20 for a family.

For more information, visit www.ptcommunity dance.org.

• The Sequim Prairie Grange will host a pancake breakfast from 7:30 a.m. to noon Sunday at Macleay Hall, 290 Macleay Road, Sequim.

The menu will include ham, egg, applesauce, coffee, orange juice and all-you-can-eat pancakes.

The meal costs $7 per person, $4 for children 10 or younger. Additional eggs or ham slices will be available for 50 cents each.

There also will be a bake sale featuring homemade goods from grange members.