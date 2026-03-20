COLLEGE SPORTS: Port Angeles’ Eve Burke earns All-Northwest Conference First Team for Linfield University

Port Angeles’ Parker Nickeson, third from left, and his Skagit Valley teammates celebrate after winning the 2026 NWAC Men’s Basketball Championship title last Sunday at Holden Court at Columbia Basin College.

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Port Angeles’ Eve Burke, right, recently wrapped her senior season at Linfield University by being selected as a First-team All-Northwest Conference member.

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PORT ANGELES — Former Port Angeles standout Eve Burke recently wrapped a stellar four-year career with the Linfield University women’s basketball team by being honored with selection to All-Northwest Conference First Team.

Burke was previously honored with All-NWC Honorable Mention after her sophomore season.

Burke averaged 11.5 points per game as a senior this season, after having averaged 10 in each of the two prior seasons, along with 5.2 rebounds.

Having started all 26 games for Linfield, Burke ranked No. 10 in the NWC in scoring, No. 8 in field goal percentage (.447) and No. 2 in 3-point field goal percentage (.363).

Her highest scoring game of the season was 25 points against Pacific (Ore.).

She started 74 of the 92 games she played for the Wildcats, including 51 consecutive starts in her junior and senior seasons.

The regular-season Northwest champion Wildcats (15-1, 22-4) wrapped with an upset loss at home to George Fox in the Northwest Conference Tournament.

Linfield coach Casey Bunn-Wilson was picked as the Northwest Conference’s Coach of the Year.

Burke plans to graduate with a degree in business management.

Swan and Ray

Amber Swan and Ezrah Ray, both Neah Bay graduates and Makah tribal members, recently finished successful sophomore women’s basketball seasons at Columbia Basin College.

Ray, a 5-foot-11 forward, started in 26 of the 27 games she played and averaged 10 points and 6.8 rebounds per game, good for fourth and second overall on the team.

Swan started all 29 games for the Hawks (21-8) and averaged 14.8 points, seven rebounds, with two assists and 1.8 steals per game. She was voted to the NWAC’s Eastern Region First Team for her play.

Columbia Basin finished third overall in the NWAC East and advanced to the NWAC’s Elite 8 before falling 65-50 to Lower Columbia on March 7.

Julmist in Arizona

Sequim High School and Peninsula College alumni Jelissa Julmist closed out her junior season on the Park University women’s basketball team.

Julmist posted per-game averages of 6.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists while playing in 16 games, seven of them starts, for the Buccaneers (14-16).

She scored a season-high 17 points in a 70-62 win over Embry-Riddle Arizona.

The 6-footer is pursuing a Sports and Exercise Science degree.

Former East Jefferson point guard Kay Botkin was a freshman on the Park squad along with Julmist this season.

Greene at Haskell

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Former Neah Bay Red Devil and Peninsula Pirate Allie Greene closed out her junior season at Haskell Indian Nation University, an NAIA Native American school.

Greene helped the Fighting Indians to a 6–2 conference record and a 14–17 overall mark. She averaged 14 minutes per game, 4 points per game, and shot 87-percent from the free-throw line.

Haskell fell to top-seed Marion University in the opening round of the NAIA playoffs.

Nickerson NWAC champ

PASCO — Port Angeles standout Parker Nickerson and his Skagit Valley men’s basketball teammates hoisted the NWAC Championship after dispatching Lower Columbia 77-72 in the title game Sunday.

Nickerson posted 3.2 points per game and 2.3 rebounds in 28 appearances this season, starting five games for the Cardinals (30-3).

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Sports reporter/columnist Michael Carman can be contacted at sports@peninsuladaily news.com.