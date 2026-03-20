AREA SPORTS: Port Angeles sailing team competes in Anacortes

Roughrider sailors compete in Anacortes

ANACORTES — The Port Angeles High School Sailing Team delivered a strong performance last weekend at a competitive regatta in Anacortes, finishing fifth overall against a talented field of regional teams.

Sailors were met with cool temperatures and steady, challenging wind conditions throughout the event — conditions that tested both boat handling and tactical decision-making, according to coach Keith Dahlin.

Dahlin said the Port Angeles sailors rose to the occasion, demonstrating resilience, teamwork, and steady improvement across the regatta.

Leading the charge was senior Charlie Kasten, sailing with freshman crew Axel Swanson, who consistently kept the team in contention with smart, composed racing and top of the fleet finish.

Junior Isaac Anderson and senior Sally Kasten contributed a series of solid mid-fleet finishes, showing consistency and strong communication on the water.

Junior Caelan Prater, sailing with new sailor freshman Eleanor Larson, put together a number of solid mid-fleet finishes and an exciting first-place race, demonstrating growing teamwork and strong potential in a competitive fleet.

“This was a great showing for a small, tight-knit team,” Dahlin said.

“The conditions were not easy, but our sailors stayed focused, supported each other, and they continue to improve with every race.”

For more information about the team or the Community Boating Program, email sailing@payc.org or visit www.communityboatingprogram.org.

Crippen tourney back

FORKS — The Nate Crippen Men’s Basketball Tournament will return in May after a five-year hiatus.

The tournament will be held May 2-3 at Forks High School.

There is a four-game guarantee with pool play set for Saturday and single-elimination on Sunday.

Upper and lower divisions are planned with championship sweatshirts going to the winners and awards for Tournament MVP and First-Team All-Tournament

The registration deadline is April 15.

For more information or to register a team, call/text/email Kasey Ulin at 360-640-1845 or knowlimit10@hotmail.com or contact David Hurn at 360-640-2301 or davhurn@gmail.com.

Ride the Hurricane

PORT ANGELES — Registration is open for this year’s Ride the Hurricane car-free cycling event taking place on Aug. 2.

Starting the round-trip ride at sea level from the Port Angeles City Pier, cyclists ascend through the Olympic National Park, past old growth fir, distant glaciers and alpine meadows to the viewpoint of Hurricane Ridge.

The registration fee is $154.70 with fees and includes all ride support, bike mechanic services along the route and at the summit, access to seven aid stations, emergency services and radio support and an after party with tacos from Little Devil’s Lunchbox and and beer from Mighty Pine Brewing.

To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/PDN-Ride26.

Peninsula Daily News

Sunland ladies

SEQUIM — The Sunland Women’s Golf Association opened its season with a nine-hole round of Worse Holes, where the ladies were allowed to swap out their two highest scoring holes with par scores.

Barbara Hixon Foster claimed the gross division with a 41, while Ruth Parcell was the net winner, shooting a round of 30.

The Sunland play their weekly game on Fridays.

For more information, call 360-683-6800.