Congresswoman Randall to host mobile office hours

TACOMA — Staff from U.S. Rep. Emily Randall’s office in Tacoma will host “Mobile Office Hours for Help with Federal Agencies” from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The mobile office will be at the Jefferson County Library, 620 Cedar Ave., Port Hadlock.

Staff members will be available to assist residents of the 6th Congressional District navigate federal agencies.

For more information, call 360-373-9725 or visit https://randall.house.gov/services/mobile-office-hours.