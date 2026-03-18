Two men arrested in burglary investigation

PORT ANGELES — Two men were arrested on investigation of residential burglary and malicious mischief after a caretaker observed them inside a home, the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office said.

Mark Keend, 44, and Joshua Wilson, 43, were taken into custody without incident on Tuesday after deputies set up containment around the home in the 1000 block of West Pollow Road and issued verbal commands, the Sheriff’s Office said.

A caretaker of the vacant home reported seeing a suspect on the home’s surveillance system, and Sheriff’s deputies and Port Angeles Police Department officers responded along with a PAPD K-9 unit, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Law enforcement officers confirmed two suspects were inside after they heard movement and observed one individual at a window.

Additional investigation revealed that Keend and Wilson allegedly forced entry into the home and attempted to steal items, which they had gathered into bags for removal, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Keend and Wilson both have prior criminal records, including multiple felony convictions related to burglary, theft, possession of stolen property and attempting to elude law enforcement, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Wilson also is a registered sex offender, the agency added.