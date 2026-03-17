Quilcene Lantern to host a Spring Equinox Dance

QUILCENE — Abracadabra Trip and Whump will perform from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday at a Spring Equinox Dance Party at the Quilcene Lantern, 7360 Center Road, Quilcene.

Tickets are $10 per person at https://btt.boldtypetickets.com or $15 to $25 at the door.

Port Townsend-based Abracadabra Trip combines rock n’ soul vibes with psychedelic jams. The band features Laura Newman, vocals and guitar; Chris Mangold, vocals and lead guitar; Cat Chichester, bass; Ken Lykes, keyboards; and Josh Dylan Peters, drums and vocals.

Whump calls its music “log-jam-forest-funk: a style that traverses jazz, fusion, country, metal and rock.” Band members include Jason Taylor, bass and vocals; Daniel Csizmadia, vocals and guitar; Peter Beeler, vocals and drums; and Ken Lykes, keyboards.