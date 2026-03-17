Port Ludlow Performing Arts to host Celtic rock concert

PORT LUDLOW — The Derina Harvey Band will perform for Port Ludlow Performing Arts at 7 p.m. Saturday.

The Celtic rock concert will be at the Bay Club, 120 Spinnaker Place, Port Ludlow.

Tickets are $40 per person at www.portludlowperformingarts.com.

Harvey and her ensemble perform reimagined classic Celtic tunes that blend the traditional songs with contemporary energy in addition to original songs.

For more information, visit www.derinaharvey.com.