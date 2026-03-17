Irish fiddler to perform during Rainshadow Concerts series

PORT TOWNSEND — Gerry O’Connor will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday during the Rainshadow Concerts series in the Palindrome at Eaglemount Cidery, 1893 S. Jacob Miller Road, Port Townsend.

Tickets are $25 per person at www.ticketstorm.com/c/17038/rainshadowrecording or $30 at the door.

Special guest Don Penzien will open the show.

O’Connor has been involved in Irish music and dance since the 1960s. He won numerous All Ireland titles between 1967 and 1973 in duets, trios and four Céili bands.

O’Connor’s first solo album, “Journeyman,” was listed in the top five albums of the year for 2004 by the Irish Times. He has performed with members of the Chieftains, Boys of the Lough, Planxty, De Dannan and Bothy Band.

Penzien, a guitarist who performs Irish traditional music, plays concerts and festivals with Gailfean, The Máirtín de Cógáin Project and Haley Richardson.