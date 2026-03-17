Ghostlight Productions to stage ‘Cinderella’ at Sequim auditorium

PORT ANGELES — Ghostlight Productions will stage “Cinderella” with shows at 7 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Thursdays and matinees at 2 p.m. Sundays through March 29.

The musical will be staged in the auditorium at Sequim High School, 601 N. Sequim Ave., Sequim.

Tickets are $15 to $22 per person at https://glp.ludus.com.

Mark Lorentzen will direct the production of the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical with choreography by Anna Pederson.

“This story has captured hearts for generations,” Lorentzen said. “Our cast is extraordinary, and we can’t wait for audiences to see the magic they’re creating on stage.”

Kids are invited to dress in Cinderella-inspired outfits for a special matinee at 2 p.m. March 28. Following that show, audience members will be able to stay for a photo opportunity with Cinderella and the rest of the cast.