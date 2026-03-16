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ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Tanner Lagrange, Port Angeles boys soccer

Published 5:45 pm Monday, March 16, 2026

By Pierre LaBossiere

Tanner Lagrange, Port Angeles boys soccer.
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Tanner Lagrange, Port Angeles boys soccer.

Tanner Lagrange, Port Angeles boys soccer.
Swain’s General Store, Port Angeles.

Freshman Tanner Lagrange is already making his presence felt for the Port Angeles boys soccer team.

Lagrange scored a goal in his first varsity game against Steilacoom last week.

Then, against Bremerton in the Roughriders’ Olympic League opener Saturday, Port Angeles found itself quickly down 2-0. Lagrange showed that he will be providing a deadly one-two punch on offense with all-league senior Matthew Miller as Miller beat a couple of Bremerton defenders on the wing, then got a pass over to Lagrange, who scored in the final minute of the first half to give the Riders a badly needed spark.

Port Angeles went on to win 3-2. Lagrange nearly had two other goals in the final minutes of the game as one of his shots required the Bremerton goalkeeper to make a spectacular save. Another Lagrange shot went off the crossbar.

The Port Angeles boys host North Mason at 7 p.m. today.

Athlete of the Week is sponsored by Swain’s General Store in Port Angeles.

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