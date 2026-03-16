ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Tanner Lagrange, Port Angeles boys soccer

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Freshman Tanner Lagrange is already making his presence felt for the Port Angeles boys soccer team.

Lagrange scored a goal in his first varsity game against Steilacoom last week.

Then, against Bremerton in the Roughriders’ Olympic League opener Saturday, Port Angeles found itself quickly down 2-0. Lagrange showed that he will be providing a deadly one-two punch on offense with all-league senior Matthew Miller as Miller beat a couple of Bremerton defenders on the wing, then got a pass over to Lagrange, who scored in the final minute of the first half to give the Riders a badly needed spark.

Port Angeles went on to win 3-2. Lagrange nearly had two other goals in the final minutes of the game as one of his shots required the Bremerton goalkeeper to make a spectacular save. Another Lagrange shot went off the crossbar.

The Port Angeles boys host North Mason at 7 p.m. today.

Athlete of the Week is sponsored by Swain’s General Store in Port Angeles.