AREA SPORTS BRIEFS: Upper Hoh closed to fishing and more

PORT ANGELES — To align with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife fishing season and to protect wild steelhead spawning grounds, Olympic National Park closed the upper sections of the Hoh River to recreational fishing Monday. The recreational fishing season will reopen on June 1.

The Hoh River is an important spawning ground area with high densities of wild fish. Protecting the area during the peak spawning period offers important refuge for adult fish, ensuring they can successfully reproduce and sustain their populations for years to come.

Olympic National Park coordinates fishing regulations and seasons with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife to ensure consistency across jurisdictions.

Archery classes

PORT ANGELES — Target archery will be included as a new community education class at Peninsula College beginning this spring.

This class is designed for beginner archers. The instructor will be Guy Lawrence.

All equipment will be provided. Training is hands-on with bows, arrows, targets and range setup. Students will use an easy, basic recurve bow that has a low draw eight. The course is designed to get students started on whatever archery path they choose, from just a hobby all the way to serious competition.

To sign up, go to www.pencol.edu/community-education.

Sunland results

SEQUIM — In SWGA play Friday at the Sunland Golf Club, Barbara Hixson Foster was the gross winner with a 41, while Ruth Parcell was the nine-hole net winner with a 30.