PREPS: Port Angeles boys soccer rolls in second half of season opener

STEILACOOM — Port Angeles started a goal down and lost a player to injury but made a short-handed Steilacoom boys soccer team eventually suffer the consequences in the Roughriders’ 3-1 season opening victory Thursday.

“PA created some early chances and had the run of play, but it was Steilacoom that scored from distance in the 20th minute,” Riders coach Chris Saari said. “PA Captain midfielder Kanyon Anderson was kicked in the face in the 34th minute and was unable to return to the match. The Sentinels got a red card on the play and played a man down for the rest of the match.”

Some halftime adjustments proved invaluable with Anderson out. Port Angeles turned in three scores in the 43rd, 47th and 51st minutes to seize control.

“Sawyer Davis moved up into the midfield in the second half and helped to turn the tide in PA’s favor with his hard work and ball winning,” Saari said.

“Senior Captain Matthew Miller put the team on his back and scored a brace and got an assist early in the second half. Tanner Lagrange got his first varsity goal as a freshman and returned the favor with an assist to Miller on Matthew’s second goal.”

Saari said the play of another freshman, Jay Lieberman on the left flank, was key to the Riders’ success in the second half.

“Senior Captain Grant Butterworth was the backbone of the PA defense,” Saari said. “Freshman Maverick Williams put in a solid shift in goal for PA but was unable to keep a clean sheet in his varsity debut. He had good hands and made a couple key saves in the first half showing promise for the future.”

Port Angeles (1-0) hosts Bremerton today at 1 p.m. at the Monroe Road field.

Boys Golf Port Angeles 174, North Mason 190

PORT ANGELES — The Roughriders overcame rainy weather and a wet course to edge the Bulldogs in their season opening match at Peninsula Golf Course.

Cale Wentz posted a 6-over-par 42, Sky Gelder added a 43, Noah Myers posted a round of 44 and Max Gagnon and Tristen Grantham each added a 45 to round out the Riders’ scoring.

Kolby Charles also posted a 49.

North Mason’s Owen Oblizalo earned match medalist honors with a 3-over-par 39.

“All the boys did great considering the rain and cold and how saturated the course is at this point,” coach Bob Anderson said.

Girls Golf North Mason 238, Port Angeles 261

PORT ANGELES — Layla Parker shot a nine-hole round of 61 to lead the Riders in their opening match at Peninsula Golf Club.

Izzy Spencer added a 65, Lainey Rudd posted a 67 and Amy Biondolillo and Maya Callas each shot 68.

Mary Morris was the match medalist for North Mason with a 46.

Calendar

Saturday

Peninsula Adventure Sports: Frosty Moss Relay, 6 a.m.

Baseball: Lakewood at Port Angeles, 1 p.m.

Softball: Port Angeles vs. Lynden at Anacortes, 10 a.m.; Port Angeles vs. Lynden Christian at Anacortes, noon

Boys Soccer: Bremerton at Port Angeles, 1 p.m. (Monroe Road Field); East Jefferson at Olympic, 7 p.m.